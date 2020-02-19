SNOWFLAKES Comes to the Old Red Lion

How far would you go to right a wrong? Snowflakes takes Cancel Culture a little literally to question ideas of morality, revenge and justice with gleeful, violent abandon. Combining the technological nihilism of Black Mirror with the dark comedy and horror of Inside No. 9, it lacerates modern outrage and trial by social media.

Marcus and Sarah work for a very special start-up. They do the job that so many people call out for in the comments section so outsource your rage, disgust and vitriol and let's get to the truth before the media storm blows over. They may not based in a co-working space but they do have an app: Justice isn't blind, it's streamed to millions. Don't forget to like, comment, subscribe!

Making his writing debut, Robert Boulton (False Choices, King's Head Theatre; Baked Beans) will also star in Snowflakes as Marcus alongside Niamh Finlay (Gutted, The Marlowe Theatre and UK Tour; Everything that Rises Must Dance, Complicité) as Sarah and John MacCormick (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Windsor Castle; Room 88) as Tony.

Director Mike Cottrell comments, We speculated that it would be fascinating to delve into the darker sides of the human experience and what we realised quickly is the frightening fact that you don't have to delve too deep to find that in the world right now. The constant flood of doubt in our politicians, in our media, in our own consciences can seem overwhelming and hard to comprehend. We wanted to take that feeling and explore what lengths people will go to find meaning and to purpose in a chaotic world.

Tickets are £16.50 with concessions at £13.50 available from https://www.oldredliontheatre.co.uk/ or 0333 012 4963.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You