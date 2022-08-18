Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Back On Tour With A Date In St Helens This Autumn 

One night only in town on Friday 9 September 2022.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 18, 2022  

SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Back On Tour With A Date In St Helens This Autumn 

Direct from a week-long run in London's West End at the Vaudeville Theatre and performing to sold out audiences in more than 50 countries worldwide, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is back on tour.

This show is currently the biggest and the most successful theatre show celebrating the lives and career of folk and rock sensations Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story comes to St Helens Theatre Royal for one performance only on Friday 9 September 2022, the show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale now.

Featuring a full cast of talented West End actors and musicians, their performance will take audiences back through the groovy times of the 1960s.

It tells the story of both Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings as Rock 'n' Roll duo Tom and Jerry, right through to their massive success and dramatic break-up, before finishing with a stunning recreation of the 1981 Central Park reformation concert.

Using a huge projection screen, the show features 1960s photos and film footage, while a full live band perform all their hits including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound, Sound of Silence.

With every performance - from Sydney to Seattle - leading to a standing ovation, this is show for music fans.

Find out more about the show at www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com.





More Hot Stories For You


Tobacco Factory Announces Cast of Bristol World Premiere of REVEALEDTobacco Factory Announces Cast of Bristol World Premiere of REVEALED
August 18, 2022

Bristol's Tobacco Factory Theatres today announced the full cast for their autumn production, REVEALED. 
Belgrade Co-Produces New Dystopian Drama QUIET REBELS This AutumnBelgrade Co-Produces New Dystopian Drama QUIET REBELS This Autumn
August 18, 2022

This autumn, the Belgrade Theatre is delighted to be co-producing Quiet Rebels, a brand new drama based on true stories of white women who crossed the colour line and married men of the Windrush generation. Co-produced with Vital Xposure and Dervish Productions, Quiet Rebels premieres in the Belgrade's B2 auditorium from Sat 10 – Sat 17 Sept.
South East Dance Announces Second Hand Dance as First Resident Company at The Dance SpaceSouth East Dance Announces Second Hand Dance as First Resident Company at The Dance Space
August 18, 2022

Brighton and Hove’s first ever building designed especially for dance has announced its first resident company will be Second Hand Dance. The Dance Space, which opened in July, is run by South East Dance, who have a longstanding relationship with Second Hand Dance.
Birmingham Weekender to Return This Summer With Over 100 Free EventsBirmingham Weekender to Return This Summer With Over 100 Free Events
August 18, 2022

Birmingham Weekender returns this summer from Saturday 27th – Sunday 28th August 2022 with over 100 free events to enjoy at Bullring & Grand Central, the New Street Station concourse, Birmingham Markets and 1000 Trades Square.
Cast Announced For Boundless Theatre's ADDICTIVE BEATCast Announced For Boundless Theatre's ADDICTIVE BEAT
August 18, 2022

The star cast has been announced for Addictive Beat, the explosive new play by award-winning writer Dawn King (The Trials, Donmar Warehouse; Foxfinder, The Ambassadors Theatre; Brave New World, UK Tour).  Part gig, part theatre, the show kicks off Boundless Theatre’s Autumn season with a story of two best friends who create a euphoric beat that could change their lives forever. 