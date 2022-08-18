SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Back On Tour With A Date In St Helens This Autumn 

Direct from a week-long run in London's West End at the Vaudeville Theatre and performing to sold out audiences in more than 50 countries worldwide, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is back on tour.

This show is currently the biggest and the most successful theatre show celebrating the lives and career of folk and rock sensations Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story comes to St Helens Theatre Royal for one performance only on Friday 9 September 2022, the show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale now.

Featuring a full cast of talented West End actors and musicians, their performance will take audiences back through the groovy times of the 1960s.

It tells the story of both Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings as Rock 'n' Roll duo Tom and Jerry, right through to their massive success and dramatic break-up, before finishing with a stunning recreation of the 1981 Central Park reformation concert.

Using a huge projection screen, the show features 1960s photos and film footage, while a full live band perform all their hits including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound, Sound of Silence.

With every performance - from Sydney to Seattle - leading to a standing ovation, this is show for music fans.

Find out more about the show at www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com.