Russell Kane Will Come to MAST Mayflower Studios in June

Multi-award winning comedian, Russell Kane brings his one-of-a-kind style to MAST Mayflower Studios promising a superbly funny evening packed with laughs.

Russell Kane is best known for touring across the country as one of the nation's best-loved comedians as well as his BBC Sounds podcast, Evil Genius which has become a flagship show and was the best performing original podcast on the platform. Russell's other podcast Boys Don't Cry also features regularly on the iTunes top charts for listened to podcasts and will return with a new series later this year.

Recent TV appearances include Steph's Packed Lunch (C4), Pointless Celebrities (BBC One), The Jonathan Ross Show (C4), The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV), Paul Sinha's TV Showdown (ITV), Guessable (Comedy Central) and Hey Tracey! (ITV).

Winner of Best Show in 2010 at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, Russell went on to make history as the first comedian to win both the Edinburgh Award and Melbourne Comedy Festival's Barry Award in one year.

Following the success of his sell-out tour The Fast and The Curious throughout UK and Ireland in 2019, Russell extended it far into 2020 and 2021. As ever, Russell also continues to provide his ever-popular topical online rants 'Kaneings'.

Tickets for RUSSELL KANE AND FRIENDS (26 JUNE 2021) are available from the MAST Mayflower Studios box office on 02380 711833 or mayflowerstudios.org.uk