Royal Shakespeare Company Announces 2022 Partnership With Cunard

Royal Shakespeare Company has announced its 2022 partnership with Cunard. Guests sailing across the Atlantic on Cunard's flagship, Queen Mary 2, will be able to enjoy exclusive theatrical experiences, including a unique blend of Shakespeare's iconic love scenes in a brand new piece called Boundless as the Sea.

They will also be able to experience RSC's expertise in creating new work through an abridged version of the company's acclaimed 2018 production of Miss Littlewood: a new musical exploring the life of one of theatre's most radical figures.

The onboard audiences will also be treated to some of our most popular productions in recent years through screenings in Queen Mary 2's own cinema and staterooms.

For guests who are interested in learning what it takes to be an RSC actor, the onboard cast will be leading a series of workshops that explore their craft.

Guests will also be able to access 'Shakespeare Tales', intimate, informal events where the actors will perform their personal favourite sonnets and speeches, and answer questions from the audience as to why these particularly speak to them.

Learn more at https://www.rsc.org.uk/support/corporate-opportunities/in-partnership-with-cunard.