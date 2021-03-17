Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra announces April – June concerts

Music returns to Liverpool Philharmonic Hall this Spring as the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and associated ensembles perform a mix of live concerts with audiences (from 20 May) and On Demand concerts (broadcast online from 6 April).



The programme includes Chief Conductor Vasily Petrenko, Chief Conductor Designate Domingo Hindoyan, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, pianists Paul Lewis and Steven Osborne.

Petrenko will lift everyone's spirits as the Orchestra performs their first concert since 30 December featuring works by Beethoven, Delius and Prokofiev (20/23 May). Steven Verhaert conducts the Orchestra's Brass and Percussion Ensemble with a programme including works by Rimsky-Korsakov and Mussorgsky (10 June).

On 12 June, Clark Rundell conducts a concert featuring the works of Astor Piazzolla, the king of 'Nuevo tango', in what would have been the composers' centenary year.

Klezmer-ish are a talented quartet made up of Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra musicians. They bring a trademark twist to whatever genre they chose, from jazz to tango. Klezmer-ish perform The Lockdown Songbook! a mix of pieces recorded during lockdown including from their new album 'Dusty Road' (14 June).

Domingo Hindoyan comes to Liverpool to conduct his first concerts since being named Chief Conductor Designate (17/20 June). The first is a beautifully contrasting programme ranging from Stravinsky's Octet to the world premiere of British composer and orchestrator Dani Howard's Trombone Concerto performed by Peter Moore. Both concerts feature Ravel's Le Tombeau de Couperin and Prokofiev's 'Classical' Symphony', with the second concert also featuring Mendelssohn's Symphony No.4 'Italian'.

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic On Demand



Six new, one-hour concerts will be broadcast as part of Royal Liverpool Philharmonic's On Demand series.



Vasily Petrenko leads the Orchestra for four of these concerts starting on 6 April with Stravinsky - In memoriam 50 years. The programme pays tribute to the composer's music which has been at the heart of the Orchestra's repertoire under Petrenko. He'll also conduct Mendelssohn's Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture, Nocturne and Scherzo (20 April), Poulenc's charming Sinfonietta, Gerhard Alegrías' toe-tapping Suite from the ballet Divertissement Flamenco and Falla's popular El amor brujo - Ballet Suite (all 4 May).

Superstar cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason performs Dvořák's Cello Concerto (1 June) conducted by Rory Macdonald.

The On Demand programme culminates in a concert under Hindoyan's baton featuring works by Stravinsky, Dani Howard, Ravel and Prokofiev (29 June).

All On Demand concerts will be preceded by a live pre-concert talk on Zoom at 7pm with BBC Radio 3 broadcaster and author Stephen Johnson. Afterwards audiences can join musicians, conductors and composers for a 'post-match analysis' style Q&A. Concerts will be available to watch for 30 days.

Tickets for concerts at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall cost from £24 per person and will go on general sale on Wednesday 17 March at 10am. Tickets for On Demand concerts cost from £10 for an individual ticket, or from £54 for the series of 6 (saving 10%).

Visit liverpoolphil.com or call the box office on 0151 709 3789 to purchase tickets.