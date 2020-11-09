Riverside Studios Announces 2020 Christmas Season

The full programme commences on 2 December and runs until 24 December.

Interim Creative Director, Rachel Tackley today announces Riverside Studios' 2020 Christmas season. Highlights include award-winning actor and comedian Eddie Izzard's solo show; a preview of Great Expectations by Charles Dickens. The full programme commences on 2 December and runs until 24 December.

Further highlights includes the Live At Riverside residency from New Frame Productions who will present a variety of diverse theatrical events, including the UK première of The Christmas Drag Roast 2020 with stars of RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Divina De Campo, Blu Hydrangea, Sum Ting Wong, Crystal and hosted by Baga Chipz.

The Live At Riverside line-up also presents Ferris and Milnes - Christmas Cracker, which sees the popular double act perform festive favourites in addition to their classic mashups from seminal West End and Broadway shows. Shazia Mirza also hosts Funny Women - Live Stand Up with comedians Jayde Adams, Jen Brister and Felicity Ward.

Additionally, the brightest stars of the West End, including The Prince of Egypt's Christine Allado, Follies' Norma Atallah and Hamilton's Sharon Rose perform songs from iconic festive family favourites in Christmas at the Movies. The week-long run features music presented by a twelve piece orchestra from movies including Home Alone, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Love Actually, The Polar Express and The Preacher's Wife and is directed by Omar F. Okai with musical direction by Chris Poon. New Frame Productions will presents further seasonal highlights, with more details to be announced. Finally, completing the season is the previously announced family favourite Dear Santa Live, directed by Tim Wallers and adapted for the stage by beloved children's writer Rod Campbell.

Interim Creative Director, Rachel Tackley today said, "It has been such a joy to work with all the outstanding artists and producers who have worked tirelessly to put this programme together and I am so thrilled to be able to announce our first ever Christmas Season in our glorious new building. Come December, we want to be able to offer audiences an opportunity to forget their worries and come and have a great time."

Tony Lankester, Interim Executive Director, said today, "From children's shows to comedy to musical theatre or drag our alternate Christmas season promises to be the light at the end of the tunnel. This has been a challenging year for so many, and we hope that a morning, afternoon or evening at Riverside will offer entertainment, escape and ultimately joy!"

Alongside live performance, Riverside's cinema offering will continue through December, including a range of independent, arthouse films, classics and special one-off events. From 2 December, the Bar and Kitchen will be offering fantastic food alongside some Christmas specials, with the venue's legendary mulled wine taking centre stage.

Social distancing measures will be in operation at Riverside Studios, with audiences being seated in households. All patrons, unless they have a known medical condition, will be required to wear a face covering at the venue. In case of cancellation, Riverside Studios will offer tickets holders a full refund. For full details on the measures implemented to ensure audience safety and wellbeing, please visit: www.riversidestudios.co.uk

