RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK: THE OFFICIAL TOUR Will Return to the UK in 2022

Drag Royalty will Ru-Turn in 2022 for the UK's biggest ever RuPaul tour. Join the queens of RuPaul's Drag Race UK for an evening of endless eleganza extravaganza as this brand-new tour takes in 19 theatres and venues across England, Scotland and Wales.

Witness the Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent of your favourite queens LIVE on stage as they sashay into a theatre near you.

Tickets go on general sale from www.cuffeandtaylor.com at 10am Friday March 26.

Acclaimed for their amazing production values, expect the unexpected in this glittering tour featuring UK Season 2 Finalists Tayce, Bimini Bon Boulash, Ellie Diamond and Lawrence Chaney, along with stars from Drag Race UK.

The tour is presented by Werq The World producers Voss Events and creators of Drag Race World of Wonder, in cooperation with Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor, RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

The Official Tour will visit:

01 FEBRUARY IPSWICH REGENT THEATRE

04 FEBRUARY OXFORD NEW THEATRE

05 FEBRUARY EDINBURGH USHER HALL

06 FEBRUARY GLASGOW SECC ARMADILLO

07 FEBRUARY NEWCASTLE O2 CITY HALL

08 FEBRUARY NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL

10 FEBRUARY BOURNEMOUTH PAVILION

11 FEBRUARY SOUTHEND CLIFFS PAVILION

12 FEBRUARY MANCHESTER OPERA HOUSE

14 FEBRUARY SHEFFIELD CITY HALL

15 FEBRUARY BLACKPOOL OPERA HOUSE

16 FERUARY LLANDUDNO VENUE CYMRU

18 FEBRUARY BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONY HALL

19 FEBRUARY CARDIFF ST DAVID'S HALL

20 FEBRUARY LIVERPOOL EMPIRE

23 FEBRUARY BASINGSTOKE ANVIL

24 FEBRUARY PORTSMOUTH GUILDHALL

26 FEBRUARY PLYMOUTH PAVILIONS

27 FEBRUARY LONDON PALLADIUM

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: "We are thrilled to be working with the Voss Events Team for what will be Drag Race's biggest ever UK theatre tour.

"RuPaul's Drag Race UK is an exciting show and is always a huge hit so we look forward to presenting a series of outrageously entertaining shows."

Tickets start at £35 and there are exclusive VIP options where guests can enjoy a private meet and greet with the queens before the show!