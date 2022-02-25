ROBIN HOOD Plays Saffron Hall in December 2022

Saffron Hall and KD Theatre Productions team up again to hit the bullseye this Christmas as pantomime returns to Saffron Hall with Robin Hood - the Greatest Pantomime Adventure! Set to dazzle and delight audiences of all ages this festive treat will run from Thursday 22nd December - Thursday 29th December 2022.

Following last year's tremendously successful production of 'The Wizard of Oz' the team at Saffron Hall and panto producers, KD Theatre Productions are already working behind the scenes guaranteeing first rate casting, great sets and scenery and spectacular costumes. Owing to demand tickets go on sale on Friday 25th February 2022.

Join the arrow-shooting heroic outlaw, Robin Hood as he tries to win the heart of the beautiful Maid Marion while he and his band of Merry Men try to save the local townsfolk and defeat the wicked Sheriff of Rottingham.

Robin Hood - the Greatest Pantomime Adventure is set to be filled with audience participation, hilarious comedy, dazzling dance routines and spectacular sets and costumes which are sure to hit the target!

Angela Dixon, Chief Executive at Saffron Hall, said "Following the success of 'The Wizard of OZ', Saffron Hall's first ever pantomime, we are delighted to continue our relationship with KD Theatre. This year's production promises to be the perfect treat for all the family, with even more fun and adventure than last year's spectacular show."

Kindly Supported by Saffron Building Society this fabulous new production of the greatest pantomime adventure, Robin Hood will be brought to you by the team behind last year's spectacular production of The Wizard of Oz and they cannot wait to be back working at Saffron Hall.

Katherine Hickmott and Daniel Bell, Producers at KD Theatre Productions said: "'We are thrilled to be back at Saffron Hall this Christmas! We are already busy putting together this year's exciting production of Robin Hood which will amaze our audiences! We are looking forward to transforming the venue into Sherwood Forest and adventure, comedy and spectacle in one of our greatest pantomime stories!"

