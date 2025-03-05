RAGGED CLAWS to Have Off West End Debut at The Ganymede Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ganymede Theatre Company will present the world premiere of Ragged Claws by Agnes Perry-Robinson. The play opens at the Barons Court Theatre on 11 March and runs until 15 March.

Making her London directorial debut, writer Agnes Perry-Robinson directs Columbus Mason as Henry, Nash Nørgaard as Dan, Elizabeth Blayne as Maggie, Natalie Crafts as Anna and Lexie Penhaligon as Woman.

This new play follows the intense story of Henry, a head chef fighting to save his collapsing restaurant, as his relentless drive threatens to destroy his closest relationships.

The Ganymede Theatre Company in association with Alice Nicholson Presents:

RAGGED CLAWS

By Agnes Perry-Robinson

Cast: Columbus Mason, Nash Nørgaard, Elizabeth Blayne, Natalie Crafts and Lexie Penhaligon

Director: Agnes Perry-Robinson, Producer: Alice Nicholson, Assistant Director & Composer: Stephen Kilduff

11 March - 15 March

When ambition consumes, what remains of us?

Henry, an ambitious chef grappling with the impending collapse of his restaurant, becomes consumed by his mounting failure, alienating those he loves and spiraling into despair. His girlfriend Maggie is caught in the crossfire and must decide between his demands for sacrifice and her own musical aspirations.

Meanwhile, Henry's former business partner, Dan, now thriving at a rival restaurant, remains a haunting presence in his life—a reminder of what could have been.

Their relationship, tangled in bitter rivalry and tragic friendship, forces Henry to confront the cost of his ambition. But when success clashes with loyalty, is it possible to hold onto both?

Ragged Claws is an intimate, character-driven drama exploring the psychological workings of obsession.

Columbus Mason plays Henry. His theatre credits include Eleanor (Edinburgh Fringe) and for film, Donkey Dust which was Nominated for Best Feature Film at the British Urban Film Festival 2022.

