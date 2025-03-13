Quimantú to Conclude UK Tour With Two Concerts in London During Refugee Week 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Quimantú will conclude their UK tour with two powerful concerts in London during Refugee Week 2025. Featuring The Miners' Mass, these performances bring together local choirs, refugees, and migrants in a moving tribute to resilience and belonging. Music becomes a universal home, uniting cultures and voices.

Anglo-Chilean band will conclude their UK tour with two special performances of The Miners' Mass at St. Paul's Church in Covent Garden on June 20th and 21st. These concerts, part of Refugee Week 2025, will bring together local choirs, refugees, and migrants to create a collective voice in Spanish-honouring those forced to leave their homelands. The performances are the culmination of the Surtierra Touring Project, which has seen 200 singers from across the UK come together to learn this powerful musical piece.

Founded by Chilean exile Mauricio Venegas-Astorga, Quimantú has spent over four decades blending Latin American and British influences, using music as a tool for cultural integration and social change. The Miners' Mass-originally inspired by the struggles of Chilean coal miners-transcends its origins to become a universal plea for justice and humanity.

In the heart of London, where diverse communities intersect, these concerts will serve as a poignant tribute to the resilience of displaced people and the power of music to forge new homes. As the final notes echo through Covent Garden, Quimantú's tour will leave a lasting impact, not only through its performances but also through the communities it has built along the way.

The project embodies the spirit of Refugee Week, challenging the stigmas surrounding migration and celebrating the rich contributions of those who have been uprooted. In a world where displacement is an ongoing reality, The Miners' Mass stands as a testament to the enduring strength of the human spirit.

