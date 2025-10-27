Photos: Tanika Gupta's HEDDA at Orange Tree Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Orange Tree Theatre has released production photos for Hedda, Tanika Gupta’s reimagining of Ibsen’s classic drama. Directed by Hettie Macdonald, the production will star Pearl Chanda, Joe Bannister, Bebe Cave, Rina Fatania, Caroline Harker, Jake Mann, and Milo Twomey, running from October 18 through November 22, 2025, at the Orange Tree Theatre.

Joining the previously announced Pearl Chanda are Joe Bannister, Bebe Cave, Rina Fatania, Caroline Harker, Jake Mann, and Milo Twomey.

“I’m thrilled to be working with such an exceptional cast on Hedda,” said director Hettie Macdonald. “Each of these actors will bring immense depth and insight to Tanika’s bold reimagining, and I’m excited to begin the journey with them as we bring this story to the Orange Tree stage.”

Set in London, 1948, Hedda follows the titular character—once a Hollywood star and now the wife of rising British film director George Tesman—as she retreats from the world while the past begins to surface. Her husband is asking questions, an old colleague has written a screenplay that cuts too close to the truth, and a powerful producer has returned to town—one who never takes no for an answer.

Inspired by the life of Anglo-Indian screen legend Merle Oberon, Gupta’s Hedda is a bold reimagining of Ibsen’s classic, exploring blackmail, secrecy, and the shifting power dynamics of fame and identity.