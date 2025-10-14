Photos: RAGDOLL at Jermyn Street Theatre.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new photos have been released from Katherine Moar’s Ragdoll at Jermyn Street Theatre. Josh Seymour directs Nathaniel Parker, as Robert, Abigail Cruttenden as Holly, Ben Lamb as The Lawyer, and Katie Matsell as The Heiress. Check out the photos below!

The production opens on 14 October 2025 and runs until 15 November at Jermyn Street Theatre.

Ragdoll marks Moar’s return to Jermyn Street Theatre following her critically acclaimed debut play Farm Hall, which embarked on a UK tour and subsequent West End run at Theatre Royal Haymarket.

1978. Holly, a young heiress, sits in a California prison awaiting trial for her role in a string of armed robberies that have captivated the nation. Her only hope? Her hotshot lawyer, Robert—who might make his name, if he can save hers.

2017. Robert, now one of the most famous attorneys in America, faces a different kind of trial: the court of public opinion. In a last-ditch bid for redemption, he turns to the one former client who could help him plead his case. But will she?