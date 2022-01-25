Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For STEVE at Seven Dials Playhouse

Searing comedy Steve opens at Seven Dials Playhouse on 8th February 2022.

Jan. 25, 2022  

Searing comedy Steve opens at Seven Dials Playhouse on 8th February 2022 for its European Premiere. Running until 19th March, Steve stars Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award-winner Jenna Russell opposite Holby City's David Ames.

Steve, directed by Andrew Keates, invites its audience to join a group of middle-aged LGBTQ+ New Yorkers as they reflect on mortality, monogamy and musicals; with a Sondheim reference for every eventuality!


