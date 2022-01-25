Photos: Inside Rehearsal For STEVE at Seven Dials Playhouse
Searing comedy Steve opens at Seven Dials Playhouse on 8th February 2022 for its European Premiere. Running until 19th March, Steve stars Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award-winner Jenna Russell opposite Holby City's David Ames.
Steve, directed by Andrew Keates, invites its audience to join a group of middle-aged LGBTQ+ New Yorkers as they reflect on mortality, monogamy and musicals; with a Sondheim reference for every eventuality!
Photo Credit: The Other Richard
Giles Cooper, Michael Walters, David Ames, Joe Aaron Reid
Jenna Russell, Giles Cooper, Michael Walters, David Ames
Jenna Russell, Giles Cooper, David Ames
Michael Walters, David Ames, Giles Cooper
Nico Conde, Jenna Russell
Nico Conde
Nico Conde
Nico Conde