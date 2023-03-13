Photos: Inside Rehearsal For New Wolsey Theatre's BRIEF ENCOUNTER

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Brief Encounter which opens on 4 April at Salisbury Playhouse, with previews from 31 March, and runs until 22 April, before touring to New Wolsey Theatre, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds and finally Northern Stage.

Cast: Nicola Bryan (Myrtle Bagot), Hanora Kamen (Laura Jesson), Jammy Kasongo (Dr Alec Harvey), Samuel Morgan-Grahame (Albert Godby), Tom Self (Fred Jesson/Stephen Lynn), Lucy Elizabeth Thorburn (Beryl), Luke Thornton (Stanley) and Chioma Uma (Dolly Messiter)

Lighting Design by Jessie Addinall; Sound Design by James Cook; Set/Costume Design by Jess Curtis; Video Design by Daniel Denton; Wardrobe Supervision by Margaret Lock;

Casting by Debbie O'Brien; Directed by Douglas Rintoul; Choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento; with music direction, orchestration and additional music composed by Tom Self.

When a chance encounter in a train station tearoom kindles a timid, yet passionate, love affair between a married doctor and a suburban housewife, the two are forced to question if it's worth risking everything for the sake of love. Tender and joyous, this show has all the drama of the original masterpiece with added live music, comedy and spectacle, taking you on a rollercoaster ride through all of love's beautiful complications.

Brief Encounter is adapted for the stage by award-winning theatre-maker Emma Rice, directed by the New Wolsey Theatre's new Chief Executive/Artistic Director Douglas Rintoul.

Photo Credit: New Wolsey Theatre