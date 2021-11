Photos: A FIGHT AGAINST…(UNA LUCHA CONTRA...) at Royal Court Jerwood Theatre

See rehearsal photos for A Fight Against... (Una Lucha Contra...) by Pablo Manzi, translated by William Gregory and directed by Sam Pritchard.

Pablo Manzi's darkly comic odyssey across the Americas explores whether violence brings us closer together and what it takes to make a community.

The cast is Eduardo Arcelus, Joseph Balderrama, Pepa Duarte, Pía Laborde-Noguez, Jimena Larraguivel and Sebastian Orozco.

A FIGHT AGAINST... (UNA LUCHA CONTRA...) runs in the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Upstairs Thursday 9 December 2021 - Saturday 22 January 2022.

Photo Credit: Isha Shah