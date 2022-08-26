Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: Theatregoers 'See Double' With the Arrival of IDENTICAL at The Lowry

The show, based on the novel The Parent Trap by Erich Kästner, arrived in Salford where it is playing until September 3.

UK Regional News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 26, 2022  

Theatregoers were seeing double at The Lowry on Tuesday evening thanks to the arrival of hit new musical Identical. The show, based on the novel The Parent Trap by Erich Kästner, arrived in Salford where it is playing until September 3.

The cast features three sets of 12-year-old Identical twins, whom were cast after a 5 year nationwide searchKyla and Nicole Fox, Emme and Eden Patrick and Sienna and Savannah Robinson.

To make the press night for the show even more twintastic, The Lowry extended an open invite to other identical twins from the region to come and join them as VIP guests! Check out a photo below!

The twins - many of whom fully embraced the theme of the evening and came in matching outfits - walked the red carpet alongside press and other VIP guests - including stars of Coronation Street - and even went on stage at the end of the performance for a very special photo with the stars of the show.

Clare Kerrane came with her 9-year-old twin daughters Emily and Lucy, and said: "As a Mum it was just magical to watch Emily and Lucy's faces as they saw other identical twins. They still can't get their heads around seeing adult identical twins - they'd never thought that far ahead! The performance was spectacular, they found so much humour in certain aspects as the "twin thing" was captured perfectly."

Jodie Compton and her twin Zoe, both 41 from Standish near Wigan, attended the night and said: "It was an amazing evening, to see so many identical twins in one room is something I've never experienced before - and it was amazing! And a fabulous reminder of how special being a twin is, like the musical says "a bond that can't be divided" ... Thank you for an amazing show and experience, the twins in the cast are literally living my childhood dream!"

Steve Cowton, Head of Theatre Operations, said: "We're very lucky to be one of the first two venues in the country to present Identical. This is a glorious new musical - directed by the legendary Trevor Nunn - which is destined for a very long run in the West End. It features a brilliant story, amazing performances from a young cast, and a fantastic set using cutting edge technology. We're delighted to be presenting it now - this is a chance for our audiences to see this brilliant new show before anyone else!"

Identical cast
Identical





More Hot Stories For You


Wigmore Hall Opens 2022–2023 Concert Season With Major Photography ExhibitionWigmore Hall Opens 2022–2023 Concert Season With Major Photography Exhibition
August 25, 2022

For the first time in its history, Wigmore Hall will open the new concert season with a photography exhibition – 'Wigmore Hall:  Portraying Our People.' 
Photos: First Look At National Youth Music Theatre's Production Of RAGTIMEPhotos: First Look At National Youth Music Theatre's Production Of RAGTIME
August 25, 2022

See first look photos from the National Youth Music Theatre's production of  RAGTIME opening tonight in London.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE DOCTOR, On Tour Beginning in SeptemberPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For THE DOCTOR, On Tour Beginning in September
August 25, 2022

All new rehearsal photos have been released for The Doctor, opening at Brighton Theatre Royal  next month.
Theatres Trust Announces New Programme To Help Theatres Across The UK Become More Resilient
August 25, 2022

Theatres Trust, the national advisory body for theatres, has announced a vital new programme – Resilient Theatres: Resilient Communities – that aims to help theatres in need across the UK. 
Leah Lamarr to Present NFTs Tour Now, Playing at Edinburgh Fringe FestivalLeah Lamarr to Present NFTs Tour Now, Playing at Edinburgh Fringe Festival
August 24, 2022

Leah Lamarr, a Los Angeles comedian who rose to prominence in 2020 after joining the then-private social audio app, Clubhouse - returns with her highly anticipated tour performing her new live show NFTs (Nice F*cking Titties) during Edinburgh Fringe Festival that runs from Wednesday, August 3 to Sunday, August 28, 2022.