Photo: Theatregoers 'See Double' With the Arrival of IDENTICAL at The Lowry

Theatregoers were seeing double at The Lowry on Tuesday evening thanks to the arrival of hit new musical Identical. The show, based on the novel The Parent Trap by Erich Kästner, arrived in Salford where it is playing until September 3.

The cast features three sets of 12-year-old Identical twins, whom were cast after a 5 year nationwide searchKyla and Nicole Fox, Emme and Eden Patrick and Sienna and Savannah Robinson.

To make the press night for the show even more twintastic, The Lowry extended an open invite to other identical twins from the region to come and join them as VIP guests! Check out a photo below!

The twins - many of whom fully embraced the theme of the evening and came in matching outfits - walked the red carpet alongside press and other VIP guests - including stars of Coronation Street - and even went on stage at the end of the performance for a very special photo with the stars of the show.

Clare Kerrane came with her 9-year-old twin daughters Emily and Lucy, and said: "As a Mum it was just magical to watch Emily and Lucy's faces as they saw other identical twins. They still can't get their heads around seeing adult identical twins - they'd never thought that far ahead! The performance was spectacular, they found so much humour in certain aspects as the "twin thing" was captured perfectly."

Jodie Compton and her twin Zoe, both 41 from Standish near Wigan, attended the night and said: "It was an amazing evening, to see so many identical twins in one room is something I've never experienced before - and it was amazing! And a fabulous reminder of how special being a twin is, like the musical says "a bond that can't be divided" ... Thank you for an amazing show and experience, the twins in the cast are literally living my childhood dream!"

Steve Cowton, Head of Theatre Operations, said: "We're very lucky to be one of the first two venues in the country to present Identical. This is a glorious new musical - directed by the legendary Trevor Nunn - which is destined for a very long run in the West End. It features a brilliant story, amazing performances from a young cast, and a fantastic set using cutting edge technology. We're delighted to be presenting it now - this is a chance for our audiences to see this brilliant new show before anyone else!"