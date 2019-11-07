Photo Flash: Take a First Look at Chinonyerem Odimba's New Play UNKNOWN RIVERS

Article Pixel Nov. 7, 2019  

Hampstead Theatre presents the world premiere of Chinonyerem Odimba's poignant and life affirming Unknown Rivers. This new play, directed by Daniel Bailey, is a testament to the extraordinary powers of female friendship - where there's turmoil, trauma and hardship, there's also love, bravery and hope, making it possible to go with the flow... and live.

Since her ordeal five years ago, nineteen-year-old Nene rarely leaves home. Secure within her mum's embrace, Nene now keeps the outside world securely on the other side of her bedroom window.

But weekly visits from her best friend Lea start to fill the void and on one unexpected day, when she is finally beyond the walls of her sanctuary with her vibrant, funny, and spirited girlfriends, a long-forgotten spark is powerfully reignited in Nene, one which will change her direction forever...

The cast includes Renee Bailey as Lea, Doreene Blackstock as Dee, Nneka Okoye as Nene and Asiya Shah as Arun.

Unknown Rivers is part of Roxana Silbert's inaugural season as Artistic Director, in Hampstead Theatre's 60th anniversary year.

Photo Credit: Robert Day

Photo Flash: Take a First Look at Chinonyerem Odimba's New Play UNKNOWN RIVERS
Renee Bailey, Nneka Okoye, Aasiya Shah

Photo Flash: Take a First Look at Chinonyerem Odimba's New Play UNKNOWN RIVERS
Renee Bailey, Nneka Okoye

Photo Flash: Take a First Look at Chinonyerem Odimba's New Play UNKNOWN RIVERS
Nneka Okoye

Photo Flash: Take a First Look at Chinonyerem Odimba's New Play UNKNOWN RIVERS
Doreene Blackstock

Photo Flash: Take a First Look at Chinonyerem Odimba's New Play UNKNOWN RIVERS
Doreene Blackstock

Photo Flash: Take a First Look at Chinonyerem Odimba's New Play UNKNOWN RIVERS
Doreene Blackstock, Nneka Okoye

Photo Flash: Take a First Look at Chinonyerem Odimba's New Play UNKNOWN RIVERS
Doreene Blackstock, Nneka Okoye

Photo Flash: Take a First Look at Chinonyerem Odimba's New Play UNKNOWN RIVERS
Aasiya Shah, Renee Bailey, Nneka Okoye

Photo Flash: Take a First Look at Chinonyerem Odimba's New Play UNKNOWN RIVERS
Aasiya Shah, Nneka Okoye, Renee Bailey

Photo Flash: Take a First Look at Chinonyerem Odimba's New Play UNKNOWN RIVERS
Aasiya Shah

Photo Flash: Take a First Look at Chinonyerem Odimba's New Play UNKNOWN RIVERS
Aasiya Shah



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • EINSTEIN ON THE BEACH to Play at Grand Théatre De Genève
  • DAUGHTERS to Rock Out at Bogen F
  • AIDA to Play at Grand Theatre Geneve
  • THE LITTLE PRINCE to Play at Casino Theatre Of Rolle