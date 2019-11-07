Photo Flash: Take a First Look at Chinonyerem Odimba's New Play UNKNOWN RIVERS

Hampstead Theatre presents the world premiere of Chinonyerem Odimba's poignant and life affirming Unknown Rivers. This new play, directed by Daniel Bailey, is a testament to the extraordinary powers of female friendship - where there's turmoil, trauma and hardship, there's also love, bravery and hope, making it possible to go with the flow... and live.

Since her ordeal five years ago, nineteen-year-old Nene rarely leaves home. Secure within her mum's embrace, Nene now keeps the outside world securely on the other side of her bedroom window.

But weekly visits from her best friend Lea start to fill the void and on one unexpected day, when she is finally beyond the walls of her sanctuary with her vibrant, funny, and spirited girlfriends, a long-forgotten spark is powerfully reignited in Nene, one which will change her direction forever...

The cast includes Renee Bailey as Lea, Doreene Blackstock as Dee, Nneka Okoye as Nene and Asiya Shah as Arun.

Unknown Rivers is part of Roxana Silbert's inaugural season as Artistic Director, in Hampstead Theatre's 60th anniversary year.

