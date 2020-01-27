Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of REVENGE

Rehearsal images are today released for Revenge, which begins its UK tour at Greenwich Theatre on 6th February.

Check them out below!

Louise Jameson (EastEnders, Doctor Who, Bergerac) will direct a new stage production of Robin Hawdon's suspense-filled thriller.

Revenge tells the story of Bill Crayshaw MP, who leads a charmed life: he's hailed in the corridors of Parliament, lauded in business, and loved at home. That is until he returns from a business trip to find his party agent has been killed. Was it a terrible, tragic accident? Or, are the circumstances more sinister? Mary Stewart is determined to find out, and she seems prepared to go to extraordinary lengths to discover the truth. But what is her motive? Journalism, blackmail, seduction or... revenge?

National press night Thursday 6th February at Greenwich Theatre.

Tour Dates

Thu 6th - Sat 8th February Box Office: 0208 858 7755

Greenwich Theatre greenwichtheatre.org.uk

Tue 11th - Wed 12th February Box Office: 01344 484 123

Wilde Theatre, Bracknell southhillpark.org.uk

Thu 13th - Sat 15th February Box Office: 02476 553 055

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry Belgrade.co.uk

Mon 17th - Tue 18th February Box Office: 01785 619 080

Stafford Gatehouse Theatre staffordgatehousetheare.co.uk

Thu 20th - Sat 22nd February Box Office: 01983 868 000

Shanklin Theatre, Isle of Wight shanklintheatre.com

Tue 25th February Box Office: 01264 368 368

The Lights, Andover thelights.org.uk

Wed 26th February Box Office: 01205 363 108

Blackfriars Theatre, Boston blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk

Fri 28th February Box Office: 01704 533 333

The Atkinson, Southport theatkinson.co.uk

Sat 29th February Box Office: 01325 633 296/255

Majestic Theatre, Darlington majestictheatre-lee.com

Mon 2nd - Tue 3rd March Box Office: 01438 363 200

Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage gordon-craig.co.uk

Wed 4th March Box Office: 01245 606 505

Chelmsford Civic Theatre Chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres

Fri 6th - Sat 7th March Box Office: 01539 440 872

Old Laundry Theatre, Windermere oldlaundrytheatre.co.uk

Wed 11th March Box Office: 01623 633133

Mansfield Palace Theatre mansfieldpalace.co.uk

Thu 12th - Sat 14th March Box Office: 01962 840 440

Theatre Royal, Winchester theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk

Wed 18th - Thu 19th March Box Office: 01823 283 244

Brewhouse Theatre, Taunton thebrewhouse.net

Fri 20th - Sat 21st March Box Office: 01202 885566

Tivoli Theatre, Wimborne tivoliwimborne.co.uk

Tues 24th - 28th March Box Office: 0203 292 0002

Fairfield Halls, Croydon fairfield.co.uk





