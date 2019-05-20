Photo Flash: First Look at the New Digital Theatrical Installation at Lola's Underground Casino

May. 20, 2019  

The Hippodrome, in partnership with Strut & Fret (Blanc de Blanc, Limbo and Madonna's Rebel Heart Tour), have redeveloped Lola's Underground Casino by adding a new digital theatrical installation which, alongside gaming, features live pop-up performances. This groundbreaking new installation opens from 16 May 2019, with the official press launch on Tuesday 21 May 2019.

The Hippodrome has a long history as the centre of entertainment in London. From the early days of the indoor circus, to Talk of the Town, and now, a casino-based entertainment complex, currently housing the box office breaking production, Magic Mike Live. Continuing to amaze, surprise and entertain customers, the evolved Lola's offers audiences a new space in the Hippodrome to enjoy great drinks and food, alongside this innovative new take on entertainment and all the excitement of a live casino environment.

Featuring the latest technology, the show includes three extraordinary live pop-up performances every hour, performed against a 10-metre video wall backdrop.

Join HM secret service in an evening of Double-O-Heaven featuring some of the greatest hits from your favourite Bond movies.

Fly to Sin City and hit the Las Vegas strip with sensational showgirls, sizzling sorcery and mind-blowing magic.

Travel through time and watch the history of The Hippodrome theatre unfold as vintage meets digital in our circus show. World-class performers bring to life tales of bygone days.

What happens at the border between real and imaginary?

Check out the photos below!

Ashley Stroud
Ashley Stroud

Ashley Stroud
Ashley Stroud

Electra Valentine
Electra Valentine

Felipe Reyes
Felipe Reyes

Felipe Reyes
Felipe Reyes

Haroon Al Abdali
Haroon Al Abdali

Haroon Al Abdali
Haroon Al Abdali

Ida Sanguine
Ida Sanguine

Ida Sanguine
Ida Sanguine

Electra Valentine, Hippie Jo, and Grace Loader
Electra Valentine, Hippie Jo, and Grace Loader

Lydia Norman
Lydia Norman

Rod Laver
Rod Laver

Rod Laver
Rod Laver

Storm Hooper
Storm Hooper

Storm Hooper
Storm Hooper



    popup