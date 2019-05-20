Photo Flash: First Look at the New Digital Theatrical Installation at Lola's Underground Casino

The Hippodrome, in partnership with Strut & Fret (Blanc de Blanc, Limbo and Madonna's Rebel Heart Tour), have redeveloped Lola's Underground Casino by adding a new digital theatrical installation which, alongside gaming, features live pop-up performances. This groundbreaking new installation opens from 16 May 2019, with the official press launch on Tuesday 21 May 2019.

The Hippodrome has a long history as the centre of entertainment in London. From the early days of the indoor circus, to Talk of the Town, and now, a casino-based entertainment complex, currently housing the box office breaking production, Magic Mike Live. Continuing to amaze, surprise and entertain customers, the evolved Lola's offers audiences a new space in the Hippodrome to enjoy great drinks and food, alongside this innovative new take on entertainment and all the excitement of a live casino environment.

Featuring the latest technology, the show includes three extraordinary live pop-up performances every hour, performed against a 10-metre video wall backdrop.

Join HM secret service in an evening of Double-O-Heaven featuring some of the greatest hits from your favourite Bond movies.

Fly to Sin City and hit the Las Vegas strip with sensational showgirls, sizzling sorcery and mind-blowing magic.

Travel through time and watch the history of The Hippodrome theatre unfold as vintage meets digital in our circus show. World-class performers bring to life tales of bygone days.

What happens at the border between real and imaginary?

Check out the photos below!



Ashley Stroud

Ashley Stroud

Electra Valentine

Felipe Reyes

Felipe Reyes

Haroon Al Abdali

Haroon Al Abdali

Ida Sanguine

Ida Sanguine

Electra Valentine, Hippie Jo, and Grace Loader

Lydia Norman

Rod Laver

Rod Laver

Storm Hooper

Storm Hooper





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You