Photo Flash: First Look At Astana Ballet Theatre At Linbury Theatre Royal Opera House

Kazakhstan's ASTANA BALLET is to make its UK debut with three performances at the Linbury Theatre, Royal Opera House, on September 12th, 13th, and 14th.

Astana Ballet will present a mixed programme of four one-act pieces; three works feature slick, modern choreography while the fourth presents the beauty of traditional Kazakh folk art with the company's signature piece.

THE HERITAGE OF THE GREAT STEPPE is the company's signature piece featuring a cast of female dancers in traditional costume and classic Kazakh folk dance choreography. It's the perfect way to end Astana Ballet's exceptionally varied programme at the Linbury.

Music: Dina Nurpeisova, Turan, Hakkas, Shamirani, Kazakh folk music

Choreography: Mukaram Avakhri, Aigul Tati

LOVE FEAR LOSS is inspired by the life and music of the legendary French chanteuse Edith Piaf (1915-1963). Each duet is a journey through the experience of a relationship: Love, Fear and Loss.

Choreography, design: Ricardo Amarante, Guest Choreographer at Astana Ballet

Dancers: David Jonathan, Dilara Shomayeva, Marina Kadyrkulova, Farkhad Buriyev, Tatyana Ten, Sundet Sultanov, Darina Kairasheva,

Aizhan Mukatova, Ainur Abilgazina, Ilya Manayenkov

SALOME is a one-act ballet based on Oscar Wilde's play. Oscar Wilde's unexpected and shocking interpretation of the famous biblical story is the inspiration for Astana's interpretation which uses a variety of techniques including pointe and barefoot.

Music: Turkish pianist/composer Fazil Say Artist concept, choreography: Mukaram Avakhri Design: Olga Shaishmelashvili

Libretto: Mukaram Avakhri, Dilara Shomayeva

Dancers: Aizhan Mukatova. Ainur Abilgazina, Darina Kairasheva, Kazbek Akhmedyarov, Farkhad Buriyev, Ilya Manayenkov

A FUEGO LENTO is a one act ballet about the 'slow burn' generated by the initial stages of a relationship. The company dancers combine tango moves with lyrical contemporary choreography to the music of some of the greatest Argentinian singers and composers including Astor Piazzolla, Lalo Schifrin, the hugely popular Carlos Gardel and the New York based Japanese composer Sago Kosugi. Choreography and design is by Ricardo Amarante, the company's Guest Choreographer.

Photo Credit: Roy Tan





