Photo Flash: First Look at THE WIZARD OF OZ at Wolverhampton Grand

West Bromwich Operatic Society return to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from 1 - 5 October with their production of THE WIZARD OF OZ, just weeks after the famous film version celebrated it's 80th Anniversary. The Operatic Society celebrated their 80th anniversary last year with a hugely successful run of West Side Story.

In brand new costumes made especially for the production by Leo's Theatrical Costumiers, the cast took to the Western skies of Wolverhampton to mark the show's arrival as they enter the final weeks of rehearsals.

Playing Dorothy is Jessica Harrison, Alex Woolliscroft is Scarecrow, Elliott Mann is Tin Man and Andy Foggin plays Lion. They are joined by Emma Wetherall as Glinda and Sarah Moors as the Wicked Witch of the West. Tim Jones will play The Wizard and the cast is completed by a talented local ensemble.

Join Dorothy Gale and her faithful dog, Toto as they are whisked over the rainbow to the magical land of Oz. In her quest to find her way back home Dorothy encounters a host of enchanting characters, and finds new friends, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion. They follow the Yellow Brick Road, mercilessly pursued by the Wicked Witch of the West, to the magical Emerald City in search of the mysterious and almighty, Wizard of Oz.

Featuring the iconic songs, Over The Rainbow, Follow the Yellow Brick Road and We're Off To See The Wizard, THE WIZARD OF OZ is presented by arrangement with MusicScope and Stage Musicals Limited of New York.

Tickets for THE WIZARD OF OZ from 1 - 5 October are now on sale and can be bought online at grandtheatre.co.uk, by calling 01902 42 92 12 or in person at the Box Office.



Wizard of Oz cast

Sarah Moors, Alex Woolliscroft, Elliott Mann, Jessica Harrison, Andy Foggin, Emma Wetherall

Sarah Moors

Jessica Harrison

Emma Wetherall

Elliott Mann

Andy Foggin

Alex Woolliscroft





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You