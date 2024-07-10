Peter James' PICTURE YOU DEAD Will Embark on New UK Tour

Performances begin in February 2025.
Having recently received the prestigious acclaim of being Her Majesty the Queen’s favourite literary Detective, Superintendent Roy Grace will be back on stage in early 2025 in a brand new major six-month UK tour – Picture You Dead – adapted from the UK's number one crime writer Peter James' bestselling novel.
Kicking off on 6 February 2025, the world premiere of Picture You Dead is the seventh Peter James book to be adapted for the stage by award-winning writer Shaun McKenna. The tour will play at major theatres across the country until 26 July 2025. Tickets are on sale now from PeterJames.com.
Roy Grace is a crime fiction phenomenon - the books have sold over 23 million copies worldwide, been previously adapted for six hugely successful stage productions, and ITV's critically acclaimed primetime drama about the Brighton-based detective, GRACE, is a ratings smash-hit. Season four of the crime series will broadcast later this year, with season five currently in production.
Peter James said: “From early childhood, I have always passionately loved live theatre and the sense of the shared experience that comes with it - surprise, suspense, shock, laughter and the entire range of human emotions. With Josh Andrews' brilliant producing, Shaun McKenna’s very clever adaptation and Jonathan O’Boyle’s masterly and inventive directing, I’m confident that Picture You Dead is going to be my best adaptation yet and I hope everyone who comes to see it will have a fantastic time!”
Back home in Brighton, DSI Grace investigates a cold case that leads him to the rarified air of fine art, but beneath the respectable veneer lurks a dark underworld of greed, deception and murder.
When one unsuspecting couple unearth a potentially long-lost masterpiece, they discover that their dream find is about to turn into their worst nightmare and only Grace can stop them from paying the ultimate price.
Peter James has 20 Sunday Times number one bestselling crime novels to his name. The world premiere tour of Picture You Dead marks the latest thrilling theatre adaptation of his books and is once again produced by Joshua Andrews and Peter James. Directed by Jonathan O’Boyle, it cements the adaptations of James’ Grace books, as the most successful modern-day crime franchise on stage, since Agatha Christie.
6 – 8 February
High Wycombe, Swan Theatre
18 – 22 February
Woking, New Victoria Theatre
27 February – 1 March
Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
4 – 8 March
Brighton, Theatre Royal
11 – 15 March
Nottingham, Theatre Royal
18 – 22 March
Richmond Theatre
25 – 29 March
Malvern, Festival Theatre
1 – 5 April
Norwich, Theatre Royal
16 – 19 April
Salford, The Lowry
29 April – 3 May
Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn
6 – 10 May
Milton Keynes Theatre
13 – 17 May
Newcastle, Theatre Royal
20 – 24 May
New Brighton, Floral Pavilion
27 - 31 May
Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre
3 – 7 June
Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre
10 – 14 June
Glasgow, Theatre Royal
17 – 21 June
Bath, Theatre Royal
24 – 28 June
Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre
1 – 5 July
Truro, Hall for Cornwall
8 – 12 July
Bradford, Alhambra Theatre
22 – 26 July
Southend, Palace Theatre
