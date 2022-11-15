Perth Theatre Announces Panto Kick-off Times to Fit Around the FIFA World Cup

Perth Theatre has amended the kick-off times of several panto performances to fit around the FIFA World Cup!

Football fans will be able to catch earlier 1pm matinees and 5pm evening shows of Jack and the Beanstalk so they don't miss the drama on the stage or on the pitch.

Written and directed by 'the country's leading dame' (The National), Barrie Hunter, who also stars as Dame Lettie Lou, Jack and the Beanstalk opens in Perth Theatre on Friday 25 November and runs until Saturday 31 December.

Fielding a line-up of familiar faces and new signings, the Jack and the Beanstalk team includes Kirsty Findlay who makes her Perth Theatre debut in the role of Jack; the brilliantly boo-able Helen Logan returns to play the Baddie and Ewan Somers is back as Jock. George Docherty, last seen on the Perth Theatre stage in The Demon Barber, plays the Mysterious Man and Kimberly Mandindo, Tia Bobbi Henry and Tiger Mitchell all play the Perth Theatre stage for the first time in the roles of Jill, Jemima and Jimmy respectively.

Commenting on the specially created schedule, Barrie Hunter said:

"Football is a family game just as much as panto, so we felt it was important to take World Cup match timings into account when creating the schedule for Jack and the Beanstalk. It means that footie fans of all ages can keep up their Christmas traditions whilst still enjoying the action on the pitch - and has absolutely nothing to do with demands from the cast! Tickets are selling fast, so we recommend booking early to come and see all the fee, fi, fo, fun and laughter we've got lined up!"

There's a giant mystery on the mountain, which Jack and Lettie Lou must get to the bottom of... by reaching the top!

There's been rhymes and roars coming from the top of Beinn Mucklemichty, and Lettie Lou's Pettin' Zoo animals are disappearing one by one. With only Maggie Moo the Highland Coo left, renowned mountaineer Jack sets off on a rescue mission. Will she finally summit the unclimbable mountain and save the missing animals and her village?

With the help of her panto pals, and a few magic beans and YOU, Jack's incredible adventures can truly begin!

For tickets and info for Jack and the Beanstalk in Perth Theatre from Friday 25 November until Saturday 31 December visit horsecross.co.uk or call or visit the Perth Theatre Box Office - 01738 621031 - from 10am until 4pm Monday to Saturday.