Pentatonix Returning to the UK for 2026 Tour

Pentatonix has announced two UK arena live dates for 2026. Heading to the Utilita Arena in Cardiff on 25 April and London’s O2 Arena on 26 April, the shows form part of a broader EU tour which will see the 3x GRAMMY Award-winning vocal powerhouse sweep through cities across the UK & Europe. The newly announced tour marks the group’s first return to the UK since their successful run in 2023.

“We’re thrilled to be heading back on tour across Europe and the UK this Spring!” Kirstin Maldonado of Pentatonix says. “We can’t wait to reconnect with our fans overseas and share everything we’ve been working on. This show will be unlike anything we have done before and may even include some new music! It’s going to be a special experience that we are so excited to share together.”

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday 10 October via here. Pre-sale tickets will be available from 10am on Wednesday 8 October.

In 2025, Pentatonix is ringing in the holiday season with a new album. The award-winning vocal quintet will release their brand-new recording Christmas in the City on October 24, coinciding with their holiday tour of the same name. The 16-track album is a mix of new originals and holiday favorites, all of which aim to celebrate the magic of Christmastime in New York. The first release off the upcoming new album is an original titled "Bah Humbug," available now here.

Pentatonix – UK Tour Dates 2026:

25 April Cardiff, UK Utilita Arena Cardiff

26 April London, UK The O2

About Pentatonix

Since emerging in 2011, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and Daytime EMMY® Award-nominated vocal quintet—Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee—have reached toppled charts, selling 10 million albums worldwide, generating billions of streams, and performing everywhere from The White House and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to The Hollywood Bowl.

Their catalog boasts back-to-back #1 albums on the Billboard 200—namely the gold-certified Pentatonix [2015] and platinum-certified A Pentatonix Christmas [2016]—and has amassed 30 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Internationally, their releases performed equally as well with five albums being certified gold, platinum, or double platinum in Canada and ranking in the Top 40 albums six times in New Zealand.

Their single, “Hallelujah” also achieved international success as a platinum-certified single in Canada and gold-certified in Germany and Switzerland. They notably made history as “the first a cappella act to win ‘Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella’ at the GRAMMY® Awards” in 2015 and 2016. A year later, they earned another GRAMMY® Award in the category “Best Country Duo/Group Performance” for their duet with Dolly Parton on her song “Jolene.”

Along the way, the collective also graced the stage of The Kennedy Center Honors for Tom Hanks, covering “That Thing You Do” as President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama watched from the crowd. They have collaborated with Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, and Lindsey Stirling, to name a few.