Parts Theatre Company Presents A WICKED TALE An Original Musical

Parts Theatre Company presents their first original musical in London at Canal Cafe Theatre. A WICKED TALE is a twisted fairy tale which focuses on Orla, a young girl who spent all her life in an orphanage after her mother abandoned her on a doorstep on Christmas Day.

Since then, Christmas has been a nightmare for young Orla, so this year she decides to shake things up. She enters the Wicked World where she meets the son of Scrooge (Phoenix), the Grinch's Wife (Hazel), the Elf's Daughter (Raven) and the grandson of the Evil Snowman (Salem), and together they have an evil plan to achieve; ruin this years' Christmas!

Parts Theatre Company is a newly formed musical theatre company formed by three BA Musical Theatre graduates whose ethos is to promote diversity and inclusivity and give access to performers to network with industry professionals.

Performers: Antonis Katoikos, Chloë Smiter-Easton, Ellen Knowles, Fotini Antoniou, Ioanna Konstantinidou, Jayson Smith, Marina Angemi, Marybeth Anches, Rosie Walton, Savannah Marie and Sofia Andolcetti. Directors: Savannah Marie and Rosie Walton, Writers: Antonis Katoikos and Savannah Marie

Learn more at https://canalcafetheatre.com/our-shows/a-wicked-tale/ or by calling 020 7289 6054.