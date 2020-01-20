Partnership With Darwin Escapes Helps Birmingham Hippodrome Stage More Relaxed Performances In 2020

Birmingham Hippodrome has announced the renewal of a long-term four year partnership with the national holiday homes and rental company Darwin Escapes which will support the theatre's relaxed performances in 2020.

Birmingham Hippodrome's relaxed performances are open to all, but are created for people with special needs who may find the theatre challenging, to support them to enjoy the magic of live theatre with their family and friends. This includes people with an Autistic Spectrum Condition, learning disability or sensory and communication disorder. For these special performances, the script may be adapted, bright lights and loud noises reduced, and the Hippodrome provides calm spaces in the main building with beanbags, sensory toys and a space to watch the show on screens outside of the main auditorium.

A relaxed performance of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will take place on Wednesday 29 January and has already sold out over two months in advance. The sparkling production stars Birds of a Feather's Lesley Joseph as The Wicked Queen, Hippodrome panto favourite Matt Slack as Muddles, X Factor winner Joe McElderry as The Spirit of The Mirror and Coronation Street's Faye Brookes as Snow White.

Judith Greenburgh, Head of Partnerships & Events at Birmingham Hippodrome, said: "As an independent charity, without partnership support, we wouldn't be able to create these wonderful experiences. Our programme of relaxed performances grows every year and we are thrilled to be working with Darwin Escapes again.

Staff members from Darwin Escapes will also be volunteering at the relaxed performance of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to welcome and support audiences.

James Penney of Darwin Escapes added: "I am delighted to be continuing our partnership with Birmingham Hippodrome which offers a wonderfully diverse programme of arts and entertainment. The partnership provides an opportunity for Darwin Escapes to engage with the local community alongside an organisation which also provides unforgettable experiences.

"Darwin Escapes aims to carve memories for life across its holiday resorts and I have no doubt that working with the Hippodrome will ensure we both continue to leave a lasting impression on our customers."

As an independent charity, Birmingham Hippodrome relies on the generous support of the public to deliver Hippodrome Projects; a programme of indoor and outdoor live performance, community work and transformational learning projects.

If you would like to find out more about how you can support Birmingham Hippodrome, please visit https://www.birminghamhippodrome.com/giveandjoin/.





