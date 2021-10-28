Parsons Dance Returns To The Joyce For Annual NYC Season

Parsons Dance will return to The Joyce Theater for its annual New York season, from Tuesday, November 30th through Sunday, December 12th. The company's success in remaining strong during the pandemic will be on display as it takes the stage with five premieres that were created during the past year and a half.

The company artists have been rehearsing and creating together in seven well-quaranteened residencies since July 2020. David Parsons made three of the premieres, and two more are the work of guest choreographers Matthew Neenan and Chanel DaSilva. Also featured are beloved pieces from the Parsons Dance repertory. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.parsonsdance.org.

For tickets, go to joyce.org or call JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Ticket prices range from $10 to $65 and are subject to change.

Internationally renowned for its engaging concepts and athletic ensemble work, the company will perform David Parsons' new piece The Road, set to Peace Train, Trouble, and more iconic songs by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Yusuf/Cat Stevens. On tap are two more Parsons pieces: the New York premiere of Balance of Power, a solo created for Parsons dancer Zoey Anderson in collaboration with composer Giancarlo De Trizio that will be performed to live music at all evening performances; and Side Effects, set to an electronic score by David Cloobeck, that is on the weekend matinee roster. The Joyce program also includes Past Tense, an evocative full company work by Ballet X, co-founder Matthew Neenan, and Chanel DaSilva's On The Other Side, performed live to a bold score composed by Cristina Spinei.

"The arts are a powerful tool for self-expression and communication," David Parsons said. "My goal is to provide opportunities for more people to experience the wonders of dance." The company will allow audiences to re-experience this wonder through the staging of classic works from the Parsons Dance repertory. Among these will be a re-staging of The Envelope, with its whimsical narrative about a letter that keeps appearing and disappearing, and Caught, Parsons' solo dance heralded as a paean to flying that was lit by Tony Award winner and Parsons Dance co-founder Howell Binkley.

PARSONS DANCE is a New York City-based contemporary American dance company founded in 1985 by Artistic Director David Parsons and Tony Award-winning lighting designer Howell Binkley.

The company has toured to more than 447 cities, 30 countries, and 5 continents, performing works selected from the vast repertory of more than 75 pieces created by David Parsons. In addition, established choreographers like Robert Battle are invited to set original works on its dancers. And, through its GenerationNOW Fellowship, the company offers commissions to young American choreographers whom Parsons mentors through the creative process.

Parsons Dance is committed to engaging audiences through education and outreach programs; through post-show discussions, open rehearsals, studio showcases, video workshops, open company classes, summer workshops for pre-professional dancers; and in-school workshops for public school students. The company is especially proud of its Autism-Friendly Programs initiative that offers sensory-friendly workshops and relaxed performances for audiences of all abilities.

All these activities are driven by Artistic Director David Parsons who, for 36 years, has combined his choreographic gifts and talent for training highly skilled dancers with a real passion for the art form.