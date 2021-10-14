Parody of LADY CHATTERLEY'S LOVER Heads to Theatre Royal Winchester

Not: Lady Chatterley's Lover, a Mel Brooks style parody that follows the story line of DH Lawrence's novel (with a few twists!), is heading to Theatre Royal Winchester on Friday 22 October.

Lady Chatterley welcomes her husband, Clifford, home from a war that has left the world in tatters. With Clifford's legs also in tatters, he arrives at Wragby Hall confined to a wheelchair and clutching his secret. Despite her husband's impotence, a subject that everyone struggles to avoid, Constance entertains the idea that one day they could have a child. However, as Clifford's obsession for industrial pursuits heightens, Constance embarks on a passionate and curiously experimental affair with Mellors, the estate gamekeeper.

This laughter-filled parody brings high drama, high comedy and high raised eyebrows with long contemplative looks into the middle distance, moments of touching drama, plenty of farce and a gentle stroke of innuendo.

Not: Lady Chatterley's Lover will be at Theatre Royal Winchester on Friday 22 October. For more information or to book tickets visit theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk or call 01962 840 440.