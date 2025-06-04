Paines Plough Reveals New Executive Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Paines Plough has announced the appointment of Claire Simpson who will take on the role of Executive Director in August this year, with Lilli Geissendorfer joining the company until then as Interim Executive Director. Geissendorfer and Simpson take over the role from Jodie Gilliam, who has been in post since 2022.

Working in the arts since 2006, Claire has recently been Relationship Manager for Theatre at Arts Council England, with previous roles including General Manager at Belgrade Theatre Coventry, The Gate Theatre and Paines Plough, where she now returns in the senior role. Claire has served as a trustee for the Independent Theatre Council and the theatre company curious directive where she became Chair of the Board.

As a passionate advocate for accessibility in theatre, Claire is also a trained audio describer with credits at the Bridge Theatre, Gielgud Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre.

Executive Director of Paines Plough, Claire Simpson said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be taking up the post of Executive Director for Paines Plough. Having first worked for the company 15 years ago, it feels like coming home. Working with Katie and Charlotte to realise the artistic and strategic ambitions for the company is hugely exciting, and I’m energised by the prospect of supporting talented writers across the country, while establishing our new base in Coventry.”

Joint Artistic Directors of Paines Plough, Charlotte Bennett and Katie Posner added: “It’s a joy to welcome Claire into Team Paines Plough, and as we look to the next chapters of this company’s story and continue establishing new roots in the Midlands, we couldn’t have asked for a better candidate to join us in this key strategic role. Claire’s passion for new writing, Paines Plough and touring theatre, alongside her vast experience working both in the West Midlands and nationally, brings a unique set of skills that makes her perfectly placed as our newest team member.”

Paines Plough’s 2025 programme includes two new commissions that will tour the country. Karis Kelly’splay Consumed is a dark twisted comedy about dysfunctional family dynamics and national boundaries, which won the Women’s Prize for Playwriting in 2022. It previews at Belgrade Theatre (25 - 26 July), before a run at Edinburgh’s Traverse in August and an autumn tour. Ed Edwards’ new play Ordinary Decent Criminal will be performed by renowned political comedian Mark Thomas, and explores the 1990s prison system and its impact on today’s world. It previews at Live Theatre, Newcastle (23 - 26 July) before a run at Summerhall in August and an autumn tour.

