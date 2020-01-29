PETER PAN GOES WRONG Flies Into Coventry

Following the incredible success of The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, multi-award winners Mischief Theatre are back at the Belgrade this February with another side-splitting stage show where everything that can goes wrong, does.

Showing from Tuesday 25 until Saturday 29 February, their latest offering, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, promises even more chaotic comedy in the unmistakably anarchic style that has made them an international phenomenon

Expect flying mishaps, technical hitches and cast disputes in this riotous reimagining, as the inept and accident-prone members of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society return to battle with Barrie's beloved tale. Will they ever make it to Neverland? Or will their ambitions fail to take flight? Finding out looks set to be an awfully big adventure...

Founded in 2008 by LAMDA students Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, Mischief Theatre has found universal appeal with its unique brand of "gut-busting" comedy. Its critically acclaimed and hugely popular stage shows are currently appearing in 35 countries across five different continents. This year, you can also see Mischief on the small screen, with The Goes Wrong Show now showing on BBC One.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is the company's third major West End show, and was nominated for Best New Comedy at the 2016 Olivier Awards. In December 2016, it was adapted into a one-hour TV special broadcast on BBC One, guest-starring David Suchet as the narrator.

Once again penned by Mischief Theatre's mastermind writing trio Lewis, Sayer and Shields, the new UK tour of Peter Pan Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido with set by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins, music by Richard Baker and Rob Falconer and sound by Ella Wahlström.

Casting for the show includes Romayne Andrews as Dennis, Tom Babbage as Max, Georgia Bradley as Lucy, Katy Daghorn as Sandra, Phoebe Ellabani as Annie, George Haynes as Chris, James Marlowe as Jonathan, Ethan Moorhouse as Trevor, Oliver Senton as Robert and Patrick Warner as Francis. Eboni Dixon, Christian Jones, Soroosh Lavasani, Ava Pickett complete the ensemble cast.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong shows at the Belgrade Theatre from 25-29 February. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper.





