PETER PAN Comes to Malthouse Theatre in Canterbury This Christmas

Festive family entertainment will return to the Malthouse Theatre in Canterbury this Christmas with the high-flying adventures of ‘Peter Pan’. Joining the previously announced Joseph Gardner Hodges, making pantomime history this season as the first Dame to play the dastardly Captain Hook, and Ruby Dixon, making her professional debut as Wendy Darling are, Duncan Shelton (Harry Potter) as Peter Pan, JD Johnson (Saturday Night Fever) as Smee, and Emily Dawson (Grease) as Tinkerbell. The Ensemble includes Holly Reid, Sophie Ingoldsby, Ella-Mia Dexter, Maddison Gault, Kerryn Innes, and Benjamin Colley.

The role of Michael Darling will be shared by Reece Pointer, Asa Faux-Bowyer, Felix Anderson and James Tyson with John Darling being shared by Stanley Dell, Luke Jury, Oliver Minns-Wilson and Alfie Boylan.

Boasting stunning sets and costumes, side-splitting comedy, catchy songs and dazzling special effects, the production will reunite the creative team behind last season’s production with direction and choreography by Jay Gardner Hodges, lighting design by Seb Blaber, costume design by Paul Shriek, set design by Morgan Brind, sound design by Phil Wilson and production management by Jack Jenkins, produced by Gardner Hodges Entertainment.

Peter Pan will play at the Malthouse Theatre Canterbury from Wednesday 11 December 2024 until Saturday 4 January 2025 with press night on Friday 13 December 2024 at 7.30pm, with tickets on sale now from the online box office at www.malthousetheatre.co.uk.

