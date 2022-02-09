PEEP SHOW: BATTLE ROYALE Comes to Liverpool's North Docks This Week

Liverpool's North Docks will play host to a brand new immersive, satirical theatre production inspired by the peep shows of Amsterdam this February.



Following sell out performances at the Unity Theatre of Sirens, Men and Crabs, Liverpool's international theatre company Teatro Pomodoro have today unveiled the world premiere of Peep Show: Battle Royale.



This brand new, off the wall production will utilise the group's trademark blend of clowning, bouffon music and comedy in a darkly comedic, interactive theatrical experience, where the audience will sit behind windows, looking in on a 'twisted new world'.



The show itself will take the form of a fictional, reality TV game show, where the contestants' fates lie with the live audience, whose votes can influence the outcome of the game.

Joint Artistic Director, Duncan Cameron, said of the show: "Peep Show: Battle Royale shows a world where the lines between news and entertainment are blurred and a faceless elite hide behind a gruesome, voyeuristic game show as they manipulate all media, society, and politics. Regular people become gladiators to destroy each other on international television and win a chance at a better life. Think The Muppets meets Gladiator!"



Audiences at Peep Show: Battle Royale will also collect points throughout the show, which will contribute to a chance to win amazing prizes.



Teatro Pomodoro is a multicultural theatre company based in Liverpool who create unique physical theatre and comedy that stems from the diversity of their ensemble, which comprises of Carmen Arquelladas (Spain), Duncan Cameron (Canada), Miwa Nagai (Japan), Simone Tani (Italy) and their very own Scouser, Leebo Luby.



Peep Show: Battle Royale will run from the 10th - 13th and 17th - 20th February at Make. in Liverpool's North Docks. There are a very limited number of tickets per performance so please book early via Eventbrite here to avoid disappointment. Please note that this show is restricted to audience members aged 16+.



This project has been funded by Arts Council England. Partners for the show include The Kazimier, Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse, Focal Studios, The Royal Standard, SAFE Regeneration, and Melodic Distraction.