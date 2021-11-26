Orange Tree Theatre Announces Further Programming For The Recovery Season

With the return of Terence Rattigan's While The Sun Shines currently running at the Orange Tree Theatre, Artistic Director Paul Miller and Executive Director Hanna Streeter today announce further programming for The Recovery Season. In celebration of the theatre's 50th Anniversary Year from 31 December 2021, the Museum of Richmond will host an exhibition OT:50 50 Years of the Orange Tree, to honour the anniversary, which opens on 15 December 2021 and runs until 31 August 2022.

The season opens with the world première of Sonali Bhattacharyya's Two Billion Beats directed by Nimmo Ismail, followed by Franz Xaver Kroetz's Tom Fool directed by Diyan Zora. Oscar Toeman directs the UK première of Pamela Carter's The Misfortune of the English; and completing the season, Miller directs the first major revival of Martin Crimp's translation of The False Servant by Pierre Marivaux. Each production will be available to watch livestreamed or on-demand thanks to the continuation of OT On Screen, allowing greater access for audiences far and wide to connect with the OT digitally.

Paul Miller says today "The next stage of our Recovery Season sees a classic OT mix of new plays, emerging artists, internationalism, a European classic and a new Community Festival. We are all reconnecting with society and seeing the world from new perspectives, and in our 50th anniversary year, this season at the OT aims to further this process, as we continue to reconnect with our audiences and the artists who make theatre happen. The great Recovery continues!"

Following the success of its run at the OT, Michele Lee's Rice - in co-production with Actors Touring Company and in association with Theatre Royal Plymouth, will embark on a UK tour. With direction from ATC Artistic Director Matthew Xia, the production opens at The Drum Theatre on 4 February before touring to Oxford, Scarborough, Sheffield, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and culminating in York.

The OT Community programme continues its work offering theatre classes across a range of age groups from babies to over 60s, bringing people together, building confidence and providing an opportunity to have fun, learn and create work together. OT Community will present Play On: A Midsummer Night's Dream, for primary and secondary schools. The OT's Community groups will come together in August 2022 for performances in a Community Festival.

