Omnibus Theatre Announces Spring 2020 Season

The new Spring season at Omnibus Theatre highlights six productions, two of which are world premieres. Five are from companies visiting Omnibus Theatre for the first time and the other is the final play by one of the theatre's most respected playwrights. We end the season with a dynamic twist on a classic re-imagined.

Highlights in chronological order;

Nikita Gill's MAIDENS, MYTHS AND MONSTERS will have its world premiere at Omnibus Theatre. The world's most followed poet, takes to the stage in an evening of poetry and projections. 13 -18 Jan.

THE GLASS WILL SHATTER by Papatango new writing prize winner Joe Marsh is a powerful play exploring the role of faith and our feeling of belonging in a school environmenta?? 21 Jan - 8 Feb.

FLIGHTS is a funny new Irish drama about the lives and psyche of men in rural Ireland

by John Donovan and from the team behind the award-winning IF WE GOT SOME MORE COCAINE I COULD SHOW YOU HOW I LOVE YOU. 11 - 29 Feb.

Bringing to life Philip Osment's final play, Playing ON present CAN I HELP YOU? A magical realist examination of the role race and gender have to play in mental health and suicide. 3 - 21 Mar.

THE APOLOGISTS is a one-woman show consisting of three interlinked monologues by three writers Lucinda Burnett, Cordelia O'Neil and Iskandar Sharazuddin, each exploring female characters struggling with acts public apology in the face of public scandal. 3 - 8 Mar.

Acclaimed African Caribbean theatre company Tangle re-imagine VOLPONE, a satire of cunning and greed in this fresh version of Ben Johnson's classic comedy. 24 Mar - 11 Apr.

Tickets for the new season will be on sale to the public 1 Nov| Omnibus_theatre|Box office: 0207 498 4699. Omnibus Theatre, 1 Clapham Common Northside, London, SW4 0LH. @OmnibusTheatre

Commenting on the new season, artistic director Marie McCarthy said;

"This beautiful theatre has undergone a transformation over the last few months, thanks to a remodelled ground-floor we now have three performances spaces and upgraded facilities in all the right places. We're ready for the season with a renewed spring in our step.

New writing is the thread that runs through this programme of work. Six writers and six plays bring fresh words and re-imagined texts. From January to April I invite you to discover the work of these talented companies on their first visit to Omnibus Theatre.

In January, Nikita Gill, the world's most followed poet, brings her world premiere Maidens, Myths and Monsters in an evening of performance, poetry and projections. Her relatable words connect so deeply with millions.

The Glass Will Shatter by award-winning writer Joe Marsh, explores radicalisation and the government's prevent strategy through a prism of words and perceived truths between a school teacher and pupil. It's honest and compassionate and draws on the writer's own experiences as a teacher in East London.

Turning to dark comedy, Flights by Papatango new writing prize winner John O'Donovan is a beautifully studied play informed by the working-class community he grew up in. Delving into the lives and psyche of men in rural Ireland Donovan's is a refreshing and contemporary voice.

I'm really proud to be welcoming the late Philip Osment's Can I Help You. His final play is a moving story and tribute to those he worked with. He listened to the powerless and silenced, those people marginalised from society and gave them a voice. This play, which now forms part of his brilliant legacy, is all about the magic of hope.

Following on from Philip's parting gift, is The Apologists. What it means to say sorry is the provocation behind this hit show. Three interlinked pieces, take a very current topic and asks how we decide as a society when to forgive someone.

We punch through to the other side of the season ending with a classic, Volpone. But, Ben Johnson's 16th Century satire is given a distinct update by African Caribbean Theatre company Tangle. Masters of staging, they are the team behind the award-winning Faustus. Their ingenious fusion of South African township inspired theatre, vibrant lighting and a backdrop of Jazz will be a dynamic re-imagining like no other."

For details of the full programme, please click on the link - https://www.omnibus-clapham.org





