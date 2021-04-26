Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ONDINE Brings Outdoor Circus and Theatre to Abbotsbury Dorset This June

The performance will happen outdoors, and will include a walk to the top of Chapel Hill.

Apr. 26, 2021  

Ondine flows with the water around Abbotsbury, searching for a love that will make her human. But how can a water nymph climb the hill to St Catherine's Chapel to beg a miracle husband from the saint herself? She needs adventurous souls to go on her quest.

Site-specific theatre makers Teatro Vivo invite you to enter the legend and explore enchanted Abbotsbury alongside performers from the local community, flying aerialists and unearthly characters.

The performance will happen outdoors, and will include a walk to the top of Chapel Hill, so dress for all weathers and expect something magical.

Combining the myth of Ondine (the basis for The Little Mermaid) and the legends and tales of St. Catherine's Chapel in Abbotsbury, audiences will follow an enchanted route in small socially distanced groups starting at the main car park in Abbotsbury. On their journey up the hill they will meet characters, singers, musicians, acrobats and mischievous imps who will help (or hinder) them on the task that Ondine will set for them.

Audiences will be in small groups outdoors with COVID-safe measures in place to enable everyone to feel safe as they journey up the hill.

Teatro Vivo are an award winning site-specific and immersive theatre company who have been telling stories in unusual places since 2005. They are very excited to be commencing to create work in Dorset. Ondine is the first piece they have created in the South West, and is the beginning of a long-term relationship with the local area.

The performances will be on 12th and 13th June 2021 with timed entry at 14:00, 14:15, 14:30, 14:45, 19:00, 19:15, 19:30 and 19:45 each day

Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.teatrovivo.co.uk/Event/ondine

And cost £10 for adults and £5 for children.

There is also an opportunity for local people to get involved - We're particularly seeking anyone interested in acting, singing, circus skills or playing music, to take part alongside our professional performers.

No experience necessary - just a willingness to play and to have fun.

Workshops and rehearsals will work within Covid regulations and guidelines, and will be outdoors initially.

The first meeting to find out more will take place on Zoom on Saturday 17th April at 16:30.

To register interest or for more information please contact: kas@teatrovivo.co.uk.


