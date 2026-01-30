OH ZEUS! Will Embark on UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kings of comedy Le Navet Bete - one of the UK’s most-loved comedy theatre companies and creators of smash-hit family shows Dracula: The Bloody Truth, King Arthur and Treasure Island - have teamed up with one of the country’s best comedy writers and directors, Olivier Award nominated John Nicholson (The Time Machine: A Comedy), to present their riotous all-out hilarious ride through the world of Greek mythology Oh Zeus! on tour from March 2026.

When the stability of Olympus is threatened by the marriage of Zeus’ daughter Hebe to a mere mortal, the King of the Gods hatches a plan to derail the wedding. Three actors play 40 characters in this mythical farce through Ancient Greece, the Underworld and back.

Expect sensational physical comedy, outrageous jokes, fast paced chaos, and more togas than you can smash a plate at - perfect for lovers of Fawlty Towers, Bottom and The Play That Goes Wrong.

Oh Zeus! tour will visit: Queen’s Theatre, Barnstaple (20-21 March), Exeter Northcott Theatre (8-18 April), New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich (5-9 May), Lichfield Garrick Theatre (26-27 May), York Theatre Royal (18-20 June), Cast, Doncaster (3-4 July), Lowry, Salford (28 July-1 August) and Lighthouse Poole (25-26 September). Further 2026/27 dates will be announced.

Le Navet Bete is comprised of Al Dunn, Nick Bunt and Matt Freeman. Since 2008, Le Navet Bete has been touring the UK and internationally with their unique and chaotic style of physical comedy and have earned the reputation as one of the UK’s leading midscale theatre companies. Proudly based in Exeter, Devon and supported by organisations such as Arts Council England, the Exeter Northcott Theatre and the Exeter Phoenix they have been on a continuous mission to create and tour hilarious, physical and totally accessible comedy theatre using creative and engaging storytelling for absolutely everyone (ages 4 - 104!).

Whilst Oh Zeus! is suitable for ages 12+, there will be additional ‘no kids allowed’ performances held at many tour venues - expect the same brilliant show but with more adult humour, swearing and added naughtiness.

Tour Dates

2026 TOUR DATES

20-21 March Queen’s Theatre, Barnstaple

https://queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/events/oh-zeus/

8-18 April Exeter Northcott Theatre

https://exeternorthcott.co.uk/events/oh-zeus/

5-9 May New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich

https://www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/events/oh-zeus/

26-27 May Lichfield Garrick Theatre

https://www.lichfieldgarrick.com/events/oh-zeus#dates-and-times

18-20 June York Theatre Royal

https://www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/show/oh-zeus/

3-4 July Cast, Doncaster

https://www.castindoncaster.com/events/oh-zeus/

28 July - 1 August Lowry, Salford

https://thelowry.com/whats-on/oh-zeus-8t8s

25-26 September Lighthouse Poole

https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/event/oh-zeus/