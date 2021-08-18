OH WHAT A NIGHT! Comes to Theatre Royal Winchester Next Month

A celebration of the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons is heading to Theatre Royal Winchester on Saturday 4 September in Oh What a Night!.

Oh What a Night! takes a trip back in time on a musical journey through the incredible career of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, now immortalized in the multi-award winning show Jersey Boys.

Valli's unmistakable voiced dominated the airwaves for more than two decades with classics such as Sherry, Let's Hang On, Big Girls Don't Cry, Can't Take My Eyes Off of You, My Eyes Adored You, December 63 (Oh What A Night), Bye Bye Baby, Who Loves You and many, many more.

Oh What a Night! combines infectious personalities, amazing vocals, slick harmonies and even slicker dance moves in a celebration of one of the world's greatest rock 'n' roll bands.

Oh What a Night! is at Theatre Royal Winchester on Saturday 4 September. Tickets are available from theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01962 840 440.