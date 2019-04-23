Northern Ballet's VICTORIA Will Have a Cinema Release June 25th

CinemaLive, leading producers and distributors of event cinema, are partnering with Northern Ballet, one of the UK's leading ballet companies, to release their latest, world premiere ballet, VICTORIA, into cinemas across the UK.

On June 25th this superb new production, vividly choreographed by director and choreographer Cathy Marston, and imaginatively scored by composer Philip Feeney, will be screened in over 300 UK cinemas including major multiplexes, independent cinemas and arts centres.

The screening will give audiences a unique opportunity to access world-class ballet performed by one of the UK's top companies for the price of a cinema ticket. The ballet will be introduced on screen by Cathy Marston and, during the 15-minute interval, a video will be shown with Cathy and designer Steffen Aarfing giving an insight into the creation of this critically acclaimed new production.

VICTORIA: In celebration of her bicentenary year - Victoria was born in 1819 and became queen only 18 years later - Northern Ballet, famed for their outstanding narrative works, bring the fascinating story of one of Britain's most iconic monarchs to life.

Queen Victoria's everlasting love for her husband Prince Albert created a royal dynasty, but his untimely death brought the world's most powerful woman to her knees with grief. Referencing Victoria's 100+ personal diaries as a dramatic core, Cathy Marston's gripping ballet reveals the many sides of the woman who gave her name to the Victorian age, told through the eyes of her youngest child and lifelong companion, Beatrice.

VICTORIA was premiered in March at Leeds Grand Theatre in the company's home town, and is on tour until June 1st when the last performance will be at Belfast's Grand Opera House.

John Travers, Head of Distribution for CinemaLive says: "For over 10 years now, CinemaLive have been providing global audiences with unprecedented access to live music, theatrical, and operatic events at their local cinema. We are absolutely delighted to be working in partnership with Northern Ballet to distribute this exciting production to cinemas in June. Northern Ballet's innovative, dramatic approach to story-telling looks beyond traditional ballet titles and we are proud to bring Cathy Marston's brand new ballet to the big screen."

David Nixon OBE, Artistic Director of Northern Ballet says: "As the widest touring ballet company in the UK, Northern Ballet goes further to deliver world-class ballet to the doorsteps of people throughout the UK. As it's not possible to reach everyone with our live tour of VICTORIA, I'm delighted that we will be able to offer this wonderful new production to cinema audiences throughout the country to enable even more people to access our productions. In addition to being a superb ballet production, VICTORIA presents a story of dramatic and historical importance. I think the cinema release will provide a superb opportunity to audiences who love ballet and I hope it will give ballet audiences and those who are new to ballet the chance to discover a new passion for our art form."

Cathy Marston, choreographer/director: "Onstage there are two stories: the story of Beatrice re-writing her mother's life, and the story of Victoria's life. To film the ballet we made careful decisions about which characters to focus on and when, especially as in the choreography I often play with counterpoint: multiple movement ideas happening at the same time. Sometimes it's possible to capture everything in a wide shot but often it's a matter of choosing which part of the choreography to zoom in on. This means we had to make decisions on a specific reading of the ballet, which is both interesting and challenging.

"We didn't change any of the staging for the cinema adaptation - the version that cinema audiences will see is the same as in the live shows. The fact that Victoria will be shown in cinemas at the end of the live tour means that anyone who has missed out on the live show can still have the chance to enjoy it. Even audiences who did see the production live will be able to enjoy it again from another vantage point and perhaps notice different things or appreciate it in a different way. Audiences will be able to see the dancers' expressions clearly and appreciate the finer details of the production that they perhaps can't see as clearly in the live show depending on where they are sat in the theatre. I think this could amplify the emotion and power of the production and I hope audiences will leave the screening having been moved by Victoria's story."





