Nick Cassenbaum's MY KIND OF MICHAEL Heads Out On Tour

Very funny game show styled exploration of the rise and fall of Nick Cassenbaum's hero, Michael Barrymore

Following his international hit Bubble Schmeisis ("generous and poignant" ???? The Stage), Nick Cassenbaum is back on tour. This time Nick brings us My Kind of Michael, a heartfelt, passionate and playful tribute to his childhood hero, Michael Barrymore which has dates May - October including London dates at Battersea Arts Centre 21 and 22 May.

Other dates include Harrogate Studio Theatre 28 May, Ipswich Pulse Festival at New Wolsey Studio 4 June, Colchester Arts Centre 5 June, Gravesend The Woodville 13 June, Rugby Festival on the Close 26 June, Corsham The Pound Arts Centre 28 June, Norwich Arts Centre 18 September, Petersfield Bedales Theatre 26 September and Wigan The Old Courts 3 October.

Nick has loved Barrymore ever since his Nanna Sylvie bought him 'Barrymore's Best Bites' on VHS when he was seven. Now Nick invites you to share his love, to examine the turbulent relationship between showman and spectator.

Moving between narrative and a Barrymore style game show, Nick and the audience play TV favourites like 'Strike It Lucky' and take part in 'This is Your Life'. An ever-affable raconteur par excellence, Nick uses his delightfully amiable, charming and warm stage presence, alongside Barrymore's iconic shticks, to weave his own personal stories with tales of Barrymore's rise to fame and ultimate downfall. Join in with Nick to celebrate a light entertainment - and working class - variety icon. With live music and gags-a-plenty My Kind of Michael is?, well, Alwight!

At his peak Michael Barrymore was one of the most popular and revered performers in the UK. A former Butlin's Red Coat, he won TV talent show New Faces in 1975, earning a six-month West End contract. In the early 1980s he became one of the best-known faces on TV; shows such as Strike It Lucky and My Kind Of People attracted up to 13 million viewers. His career never recovered from a tragic incident at a party at his house, despite no charges ever being brought against him, an unprecedented rise and fall at the peak of his career for such a well-loved personality.

See the trailer here https://youtu.be/Z8pWRGHGHFs

Nick said 'Michael Barrymore has always been my hero. I believe he really is one of the best entertainers this country has produced and he has been a big influence on my career and style. I think he is the perfect example of an entertainer who truly loved the audience that loved him. Yet that audience was incited to turn their backs on him by the media. I can see parallels in his life and mine and I wanted to explore that, but basically...I want people to love him again and celebrate some lovely 80s and 90s nostalgia with me!'

Nick Cassenbaum is a storyteller, street performer and theatre maker. His theatre work has always focused on the way we interact with places and spaces and what that can tell us about ourselves. 'I try to make stories as accessible as possible. I am interested in breaking the convention of theatre where the audience sit quietly, I get them up on stage and hopefully make them feel so comfortable that if they want to talk to me during the show.... they can.' 'Cassenbaum is emphatically never dull, he's hilarious and charming' Exeunt

My Kind of Michael was created with Danny Braverman (Wot? No Fish!!!) and supported by Bread & Circuses Arts, Arts Council England, Battersea Arts Centre and developed at and supported by The Yard Theatre

www.nickcassenbaum.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You