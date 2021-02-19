New Production of ORDINARY DAYS To Stream in March



Adam Gwon's musical Ordinary Days is a poignant show about how ordinary things are just what makes life so extraordinary. The story follows four young New-Yorkers trying to find their way: a woman who cannot let things go; a man who wants to start afresh; an artist who struggles to find his purpose; and a student who has lost her thesis notes. Adam Gwon's score is full of vibrant and memorable songs, which ring true to life. This is a musical for anyone who has ever struggled to appreciate the simple things in a complex place. With equal doses of humour and poignancy, it celebrates how individual stories combine in unexpected ways.

Daniel Smith from Pickle Stage Productions will direct and design the show with musical direction from Ben Barrow and a new cello arrangement arranged and played by Jessica Brydges

The cast of four are:

Will Arundell (A Christmas Carol, Dominion Theatre) as Jason

Nic Myers (West End to be announced) as Claire

Joe Thompson-Oubari (Zorro The Musical, Cadogan Hall) as Warren

Bobbie Chambers (leading festival theatre to be announced) as Deb

The show will be staged and filmed in a theatre, prior to streaming. Originally planned as a spring tour, the production team have risen to the challenge of continuing the project during the latest lockdown and are grateful to the cast and creative team for their versatility and unwavering enthusiasm to bring this production to life and give it an audience.

A new production of the musical Ordinary Days will stream via The Theatre Cafe website from the 31st March to 6th April 2021.

Tickets are priced at £15 and will be on sale from Monday 22nd February 2021 at www.thetheatrecafe.co.uk

Check out the trailer below!