New Filmed Version of THE MACBETHS Will Stream From Citizen Theatre in June

The production stars Keith Fleming and Charlene Boyd.

Apr. 13, 2021  

Dominic Hill's brutal and intense production of The Macbeths will premiere online in a bold new filmed version on Thursday 3 June at 8pm. It will be free to view.

The production has been adapted for online audiences to experience at home in collaboration with Urbancroft Films. Set entirely on and around the couple's bed, the full-length film captures the feverish energy of the stage production to recreate the claustrophobic world the Macbeths inhabit.

The film reunites the original 2017 cast. Charlene Boyd, who currently plays PC Jac Dunn on River City and recently appeared in the critically acclaimed BBC drama The Trial of Christine Keeler, returns to the role of Lady Macbeth. Her electric portrayal of the 'fiend like queen' in 2017 earned her a Critics' Awards for Theatre in Scotland nomination for Best Female Performance.

Charlene is joined by Keith Fleming, who is reprising the role of Macbeth. The actor is well-known for playing Lesley in hit TV series Outlander. He is also a regular on the Citizens stage having worked with Director Dominic Hill on many of the theatre's best loved shows including Cyrano de Bergerac and Oresteia: This Restless House.

Free watch at home tickets can be booked at www.themacbethsfilm.co.uk (from Tue 13 April at 11am) with an optional donation to the Citizens Theatre Redevelopment.

Director, Dominic Hill commented:
"I have always loved this play. It's a great story about a couple being undone by their own actions and it can be understood and enjoyed as easily today as it was 400 years ago. At the Citz, we are well known for re-imagining classic plays and I'm excited to return to this production and adapt it again for screen. Playing with camera techniques, we hope to encapsulate the raw emotions of the couple and the dark, sleepless nightmare they are in. We know that digital versions of our work can reach new audiences as well as keep our regular supporters connected to us and I hope this new film will give all of them a really rewarding experience."

This is the second digital theatre experience of a full-length play the Citizens have produced, following their successful Stellar Quines co-production, Fibres, in November 2020.

The Macbeths film is supported by the Performing Arts Venue Relief Fund.

Learn more at www.themacbethsfilm.co.uk.


