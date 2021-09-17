New Ensemble Figure Announce Mozart's 'Gran Partita' For Second Concert

Figure have confirmed the second concert in their series will be Mozart's Serenade No. 10 for Winds 'Gran Partita'. Taking place at their new home of St Bartholomew-the-Great, this fantastic but infrequently performed piece will showcase a very different style for this new and very different ensemble.

Lead instrumentalist will be oboist Leo Duarte - Principal Oboist of the Academy of Ancient Music. He appears regularly as guest-principal with, among others, the English Baroque Soloists, the Sixteen, the Dunedin Consort, Arcangelo, La Nuova Musica, the English Concert, and is also a member of the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment. Leo performs regularly at the BBC Proms and the Glyndebourne Festival and has toured worldwide. As a chamber musician and concerto soloist, he has performed at London's Wigmore Hall, the Royal Festival Hall and live on BBC Radio 3.

Mozart's 'Gran Partita' is thought to have been dedicated to his bride and to have been played at their wedding celebrations in 1782; its sense of sensuousness would have been fitting with the occasion. 'Gran Partita', which was found scribbled on the original manuscript, essentially means big wind symphony and it is scored for 13-piece wind section: unusually large for the era.

Aiming to introduce a new generation of musicians to the classical scene, Figure, founded by Frederick Waxman, is a newly established and energetic historical performance ensemble. The ensemble's aim is to bring compositions to life in the way their composers intended, while championing talented young British musicians from all backgrounds. Their inaugural performance is of Bach's St John Passion on 17th September 2021.

Waxman comments, It's been so exciting forming Figure, picking the musicians and repertoire the ensemble will bring to life. When planning our programme for the next year, I am selecting a range of work, some of which will be more familiar than others, working with a range of up-and-coming musicians to showcase their incredible talents.

Tickets are priced £15 (£10 concession) and can be purchased at www.figureensemble.co.uk