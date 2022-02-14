New Dates Announced for Nina Conti's THE DATING SHOW at London's Arts Theatre

Following a 4-year absence and fresh off the heels of her ongoing tour of the same name, Nina Conti is preparing to embark on a West End run of her new critically acclaimed hour, The Dating Show at London's Arts Theatre with brand new rescheduled dates from 24th March - 2nd April 2022. Tickets are available from www.ninaontour.com.

Previous ticket holders have been contacted regarding the change in show dates.

British Comedy Award winner Nina is currently touring the UK to critical acclaim with her new hour The Dating Show before transferring to London's West End in March. Just like Cilla Black but with masks. Derailed. Not so much a Blind Date as a re-voiced one. There is no promise that true love will be found but a firm guarantee that big laughs will be had in the reign of this quick-thinking queen of ventriloquism as she breathes new life into her comedy act.

Nina started doing stand-up ventriloquism in 2002 and shot to fame by winning the BBC New Comedy Award that same year. Famed for her foul-mouthed 'sidekick' Monkey (Monk), Nina has won numerous comedy awards for her writing, acting and ventriloquism. She has taken numerous shows to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and appeared at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and the Montreal Comedy Festival. In 2016, her smash-hit solo show 'In Your Face' enjoyed sell-out seasons in London's West End and New York's off-Broadway.

Nina said: "I think we all need to get in a room together and laugh our heads off (safely), and if the subject can be love, so much the better"

Nina has stormed 'Live at the Apollo', 'QI', 'Russell Howard's Good News' and 'Sunday Night at the Palladium' - all without moving her lips. In 2012 she fronted two documentaries for BBC4: 'Make Me Happy: A Monkey's Search for Happiness' saw Nina take Monk on a journey into the world of new age and alternative therapies and 'A Ventriloquists Story: Her Masters Voice' (currently available on Amazon Prime) in which Nina took the bereaved puppets of her mentor and erstwhile lover Ken Campbell on a pilgrimage to Vent Haven which was nominated for a BAFTA TV Award.

More recently, she was a runner-up in a major US TV network's talent show programme (The World's Best, NBC) and her improvised web series, 'In Therapy' (YouTube), has amassed over 1.5 million views since 2018.

Tickets for 'The Dating Show' at London's Arts Theatre are available from www.ninaontour.com.