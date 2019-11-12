New Club and Arts Space Will Open In Croydon This December

Phase is a brand new club and arts space opening in the heart of Croydon this December. Comprised of two dedicated club rooms plus a studio, the 500-capacity venue will boast a balanced and inclusive programme which seeks to bring together the leading, rising and most vibrant talents from the fields of electronic and live music.



A new venture from the Lambeth group - the team who are responsible for Brixton's The Prince of Wales which has been operating for the last 7 years - Phase will operate a 4am license, with club nights scheduled for Fridays & Saturdays while mid-week events will showcase live music & comedy shows. Both club rooms will be fitted with all-new Coda Audio sound system which offers superior sound quality, including a sensor controlled bass system offering the most precise and immersive experience for attendees.



The venue will also partner with local charities and organisations to offer studio and stage space to people of all ages within the community. Creatives will have the opportunity to explore and develop their talents in a safe and supported environment, with Phase's shared goal of contributing to Croydon's thriving arts and culture scene.

"I am very excited about Phase coming to Croydon and about the exciting role it is set to play in our Evening and Night Time Economy. Culture has been placed at the heart of Croydon's ongoing regeneration and Phase makes a positive contribution to this process, by offering access to world-class DJ's, bands and acts to both local and wider audiences. A venue of the size and versatility of Phase, and the fact that they are offering opportunities to local artists, DJ's and promoters, represents a welcome addition to Croydon's musical ecosystem, which we are working to develop through the Croydon Music City initiative." from Croydon Council's cultural regeneration department Croydon Music City adds Marcus Harris



"Our team are thrilled to be part of an exciting and dynamic time for Croydon, an area that has always been a hotbed for creative talent and music. Together with Croydon Music City, our shared vision to re-establish the Borough on the cultural and musical map of London is vital to our project. We're committed to offering a platform for emerging artists and a hub for established acts from the underground electronic music scene, as well as developing a performance space for local and London-wide talent from spoken word, cabaret, comedy and live music. Alongside this programme, we'll also be working with local music charities such as Grooveschool to help develop young people's skills in DJ and music production.", Phase's Managing Director said: Wayne Saunders



Reflective of Croydon's rich musical heritage, Phase is nestled in the centre of town - within walking distance to the three railway stations in the district and just 15 mins from Victoria & 45 mins from Brighton - and is an exciting addition to the London Borough's extensive development in recent years. One of the most up-and-coming places to live in London, Croydon is fast becoming a hotspot for young creatives and Phase aims to provide a discerning nightlife option for the surrounding area.



Schedule announcements coming soon.





