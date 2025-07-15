National Youth Theatre Wins Grant For Young Artists From Praemium Imperiale 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Youth Theatre (NYT) has been selected for the 2025 Grant for Young Artists from The Japan Art Association. The award was presented at a ceremony attended by NYT Patron and alumna Dame Helen Mirren. It featured a performance of an extract from Handel and Hendrix by NYT members, with music by Naomi Hammerton. The NYT is the world’s first youth theatre and is known for nurturing leading storytelling talent, including renowned actors such as Daniel Craig, Helen Mirren, Adeel Akhtar, Rosamund Pike, Matt Smith, Florence Pugh and Regé-Jean Page. Under the artistic direction of Paul Roseby, NYT has evolved into an organisation that encourages young people from all backgrounds to gather and use theatre as a tool for social change. Each year, over 10,000 young people audition to take part in masterclasses and free intensive courses for those aged 11 to 30.

This award is part of the wider Praemium Imperiale Award which, since 1989, have been given annually in the categories of Painting, Sculpture, Architecture, Music and Theatre/Film, covering fields of achievement not represented by the Nobel Prizes. The Laureates are selected from a list submitted by six International Advisors to the Japan Art Association. In order to maintain the Awards' mandate to select candidates who have made a major international impact in their particular field, the International Advisors for the Awards and their committees are committed to looking beyond their own national boundaries for ground-breaking artists to recommend to the Japan Art Association.

Paul Roseby, CEO & Artistic Director of the National Youth Theatre said: ‘We are honoured to receive this prestigious award at a time when the need for Cultural Diplomacy has never been greater. Young people can overcome barriers when sharing stories with one another and give us all hope. That’s why the value of live performance and creative learning at the heart of all education is not a luxury but a human right. Our thanks go to The Japan Art Association and Lord Pattern of Barnes.’

Lord Patten said ‘I am delighted that the Japan Art Association will celebrate our very own National Youth Theatre – who will be celebrating their 70th anniversary next year and who has produced outstanding work as well as provided pivotal support for generations of young actors as they transition into an often precarious profession.’