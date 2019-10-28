Musical Tributes to ABBA, Little Mix And More Will Play At St Helens Theatre Royal Next Month

This November promises something for everyone at St Helens Theatre Royal with live music, comedy, entertainment and musicals for families and adults.

They will kick off the month with We Love Little Mix on Fri 1 Nov. Featuring all-live vocals, breath-taking costumes and an impressive light and video show, this non-stop, high-energy show is packed with all your favourite Little Mix songs including DNA, Wings, Salute, Black Magic, Love Me Like You, Secret Love Song, Shout to my Ex, No More Sad songs, and many more.

On Sat 2 Nov, delve into the weird, wild and wonderful Animal Families and Me with TV wildlife presenter and cameraman Gordan Buchanan. Relishing dangerous and tough assignments, his tales of challenging expeditions - illustrated with his own film footage and photography - make for a thrilling evening not to be missed.

The Drifters are back on Mon 4 Nov with a brand-new show performing all their classic hits from the last six decades, including; Saturday Night At Movies, Come on Over to My Place, Stand By Me, Under the Boardwalk and many, many more!

The legendary Roy Chubby Brown is also back on Thu 7 Nov with his meatiest show yet! He's still rude, he's still crude and he's turning headlines into punchlines as his rip-roaring brand of banter continues to burst bellies across the country.

Put on your dancing shoes and get ready for the biggest ABBA-fest ever on Sat 9 Nov with Dancing Queen. This high octane, musical extravaganza features music, song, stunning choreography and wall-to-wall mega ABBA hits, including Gimme Gimme Gimme! Mamma Mia! Waterloo, Fernando, Voulez Vous, Dancing Queen, Take a Chance on Me and many more! Guaranteed to have everyone dancing, singing and swinging in the aisles.

From Tue 19 - Sat 23 Nov Bill Kenwright's "Amazing", "Wonderful" and "Brilliant" production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's sparkling family musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat continues its record-breaking tour and comes to St Helens.

Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph and the coat of many colours, this magical musical, the UK's longest running, is full of unforgettable songs including Those Canaan Days, Any Dream Will Do and Close Every Door To Me.

Chantelle Nolan, Theatre Manager said: "We've got amazing selection of shows for everyone this November. For live music fans, we've got the Drifters, Dancing Queen and We Love Little Mix. TV wildlife presenter Gordan Buchanan has incredible stories and film of Animal Families and have the spectacular hit musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."

LISTING INFORMATION

We Love Little Mix

Date: Fri 1 Nov

Time: 6.00pm

Tickets: £16

Animal Families and Me with Gordon Buchanan

Date: Sat 2 Nov

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: Adults: £21 / Concession: £20

The Drifters 2019

Date: Mon 4 Nov

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £28

Roy Chubby Brown

Date: Thu 7 Nov

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £25 (Age advisory 18+)

Dancing Queen 2019

Date: Sat 9 Nov

Time: 7:30pm

Tickets: Adult: £25 / Concessions: £24

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcote

Date: Tue 19 - Sat 23 Nov

Time: Tuesday: 7.30pm / Wednesday and Thursday: 2.30pm & 7.30pm / Friday: 5pm & 8pm / Saturday: 2pm, 5pm & 8pm

Tickets: From £33

All ticket prices are inclusive of a £1 per seat transaction fee. On-line bookings are subject to an additional 50p per seat on-line processing fee.

THEATRE ROYAL BOOKING DETAILS

Book in person at the Theatre Royal Box Office, Corporation Street, St. Helens, Merseyside WA10 1LQ (Mon - Sat 10am - 5pm). Alternatively, call 01744 756 000 or log on to: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You