Award-winning theatre company Metta Theatre have announced the official launch of MettaMorphosis - a programme of free artist mentoring and support.

After a decade of informally supporting and mentoring over 30 artists from under-represented groups, including queer, deaf, disabled, neurodiverse and / or the global majority, Metta have launched an official programme to help support creatives and producers in practically developing their work, fund-raising, producing and touring.

The programme is totally free for artists and producers to participate in and will be tailored to the needs of each participant. This could include venue introductions, advising and proof-reading funding bids as well as some direct cash bursaries to support developing projects.

MettaMorphosis is entirely funded by donations and welcomes support from any individual who would like to contribute to the programme.

£25 - buys a 30-minute consultation for an emerging theatre-maker or producer with one of the Metta team (either P Burton-Morgan to discuss - fundraising, venue relationships, up-scaling the work, general career development; or Will Reynolds to discuss environmental sustainability, budgeting and financial management)

£50 - buys some tailored artistic/venue match-making for an artist and their project (drawing on venue relationships with over 200 UK venues and over 1000 creatives)

£100 buys a read and proof of an Arts Council (or equivalent) funding application - including detailed notes and feedback to help maximise an artist's chances of funding success.

£500 - goes directly to an artist as a no-strings-attached bursary to allow them to pay themselves for a week of writing or creation time on their latest project, or to be used as match funding for an arts council bid.

Participants can book in an initial consultation, and donors can offer support here via the website.

Metta Theatre also continue to support organisations of all scales, and now also individual artists, with their environmental aims through sister organisation Metta Green, launched in 2020, which offers environmental sustainability consultancy. Metta Green Founder Will Reynolds has been made an expert mentor for the Theatre Green Book PEC research project.

Metta Artistic Director P Burton-Morgan said,

"It's harder than ever out there at the moment and if our industry is ever going to become more representative of our world, we all need to be opening doors for the next generation of theatre-makers, and doing what we can to help amplify the under-represented voices that still aren't being heard. A diverse arts ecology is a more exciting, artistically richer and better arts ecology - so hopefully this is a small step in that direction."

"I'm taking my first small steps in producing and directing musical theatre, and P at Metta Theatre has been a generous, effective and totally reliable source of advice and encouragement." Freelance producer/director.

"Metta Theatre have been instrumental in my artistic development. They have offered a safe, welcoming and supportive space for me to ask questions, shadow and seek advice on a number of different projects, allowing me to evolve into a circus director and creator. They are brilliantly insightful and help make UK circus theatre come to life." Freelance Circus artist

Established in 2005 by P Burton-Morgan and Motley trained Designer William Reynolds, Metta Theatre has been at the forefront of new work - with a strong focus on the development of new British musical theatre, and a commitment to highlighting climate justice and sustainability; as well as celebrating all forms of diversity.

Over the pandemic, they have released a range of digital content including 5 cast albums, 7 music videos/short films and the digital musical Cells (Season One) which has had over 40,000 views across YouTube and Facebook. In December 2021 they premiered their new musical THE RHYTHMICS at Southwark Playhouse, which was tragically cancelled on the morning of its rescheduled press night due to covid.

Prior to the pandemic Metta were one of the UK's leading mid-scale touring companies - known for combining emotionally powerful performances with imaginative theatricality and striking visual style. Previous productions include their smash hit street-dance Jungle Book(Theatre Royal Windsor & UK tour), circus-musical Little Mermaid (Theatre By The Lake & UK tour) and In The Willows (Exeter Northcott & UK tour), Mouthful (Trafalgar Studios) and Arab Nights (Soho Theatre & UK tour).

In 2020, Metta Theatre launched Metta Green - an environmental sustainability consultancy providing bespoke, practical help for companies, venues, productions and individuals to understand and reduce their environmental impacts as well as encouraging wider consciousness raising about the climate and ecological crisis.