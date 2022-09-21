Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Met Opera's 22-23 Season Will Be Broadcast Live In UK Cinemas

The Live in HD season will begin on 22nd October with Cherubini's Medea

UK Regional News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 21, 2022 Â 
Met Opera's 22-23 Season Will Be Broadcast Live In UK Cinemas

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live high-definition cinema broadcasts, distributed in the UK by Trafalgar Releasing, will begin its 16th season this October with a live broadcast of Cherubini's rarely performed Medea. From October 2022 - June 2023, ten incredible performances will be broadcast live from the Met stage in New York to cinemas worldwide. Tickets are on sale now at MetLiveinHD.co.uk.

Based in New York City, the Metropolitan Opera is renowned as one of the most spectacular opera houses in the world, and the Live in HD series allows audiences across the UK to experience dazzling productions in their local cinema as they happen live. The season starts on 22nd October with a live broadcast of Medea, a Met-premiere production starring soprano Sondra Radvanovsky in the title role. The season will also feature two more company premieres, both led by Met Music Director Yannick NÃ©zet-SÃ©guin: Kevin Puts's The Hours, starring the powerhouse trio of soprano RenÃ©e Fleming, mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato and soprano Kelli O'Hara; and Grammy Award-winning composer Terence Blanchard's first opera, Champion, about the life of boxer Emile Griffith.

Alongside the three Met premieres, four additional new productions will be presented throughout the season: Giordano's Fedora, with soprano Sonya Yoncheva in the title role; Wagner's Lohengrin, starring tenor Piotr BeczaÅ‚a; and two Mozart operas conducted by Nathalie Stutzmann including a cinematic staging of Don Giovanni by Ivo van Hove, and Simon McBurney's production of Die ZauberflÃ¶te, which will raise the orchestra pit to allow interaction with the cast.

Met General Manager Peter Gelb comments, Our 2022-23 Live in HD season picks up where we will have left off at the end of the current season, with more new productions and more Met premieres than in recent decades. Our lessons learned during the two years of the pandemic are that the future of the Met, and of opera, rely upon ceaselessly breaking new and diverse artistic ground. It's our path forward.

Live in HD audiences will also have the chance to see Michael Mayer's celebrated production of Verdi's La Traviata starring soprano Nadine Sierra as Violetta; and the return of two Robert Carsen productions, including Verdi's Falstaff, with baritone Michael Volle singing the title role in his first Verdi opera at the Met, and Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier, with soprano Lise Davidsen and mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as the Marschallin and Octavian. Cinema audiences will also enjoy exclusive behind-the-scenes access, including backstage interviews with artists and more.

The Live in HD season will begin on 22nd October with Cherubini's Medea and continue with Verdi's La Traviata (5th November), Kevin Puts's The Hours (10th December), Giordano's Fedora (14th January), Wagner's Lohengrin (18th March), Verdi's Falstaff (1st April), Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier (15th April), Terence Blanchard's Champion (29th April), Mozart's Don Giovanni (20th May) and Mozart's Die ZauberflÃ¶te (3rd June).


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Cast Announced For BOMBAY SUPERSTAR at the BelgradeCast Announced For BOMBAY SUPERSTAR at the Belgrade
September 21, 2022

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of Bombay Superstar, the dazzling new Bollywood musical set in the sizzling disco era of the 1970s. The show is written and directed by the master of authentic Bollywood-inspired work SÃ¢mir Bhamra (Bring on the Bollywood; Precious Bazaar) from the award-winning Phizzical Productions.
Actors Touring Company Announces New 2023 Co-pro and National Tour of FAMILY TREEActors Touring Company Announces New 2023 Co-pro and National Tour of FAMILY TREE
September 21, 2022

Actors Touring Company (ATC), the UK's leading theatre producer of international plays, has announced a major Co-Production and National Tour with Belgrade Theatre Coventry, in association with Brixton House of a new stage production of Mojisola's Adebayo's play Family Tree.
Met Opera's 22-23 Season Will Be Broadcast Live In UK CinemasMet Opera's 22-23 Season Will Be Broadcast Live In UK Cinemas
September 21, 2022

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live high-definition cinema broadcasts, distributed in the UK by Trafalgar Releasing, will begin its 16th season this October with a live broadcast of Cherubini's rarely performed Medea.Â  From October 2022 â€“ June 2023, ten incredible performances will be broadcast live from the Met stage in New York to cinemas worldwide.Â 
Contact Marks Black History Month With HALOContact Marks Black History Month With HALO
September 21, 2022

To celebrate and mark Black History Month 2022, Contact is delighted to announce that its Artistic Director Keisha Thompson is teaming up with the acclaimed Contact Young Company to direct their brand new show, Halo from October 24-26. This will mark Thompson's directorial debut at Contact since taking over the leadership reigns in June of this year.
The Royal Ballet Leap Into Doncaster With 300 Local School ChildrenThe Royal Ballet Leap Into Doncaster With 300 Local School Children
September 21, 2022

The Royal Ballet take over Doncaster on 23 and 24 September with two spectacular Gala performances at CAST as well as a unique, free-to-watch, mass dance performance with 300 local school children on 24 September.