Met Opera's 22-23 Season Will Be Broadcast Live In UK Cinemas

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live high-definition cinema broadcasts, distributed in the UK by Trafalgar Releasing, will begin its 16th season this October with a live broadcast of Cherubini's rarely performed Medea. From October 2022 - June 2023, ten incredible performances will be broadcast live from the Met stage in New York to cinemas worldwide. Tickets are on sale now at MetLiveinHD.co.uk.

Based in New York City, the Metropolitan Opera is renowned as one of the most spectacular opera houses in the world, and the Live in HD series allows audiences across the UK to experience dazzling productions in their local cinema as they happen live. The season starts on 22nd October with a live broadcast of Medea, a Met-premiere production starring soprano Sondra Radvanovsky in the title role. The season will also feature two more company premieres, both led by Met Music Director Yannick NÃ©zet-SÃ©guin: Kevin Puts's The Hours, starring the powerhouse trio of soprano RenÃ©e Fleming, mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato and soprano Kelli O'Hara; and Grammy Award-winning composer Terence Blanchard's first opera, Champion, about the life of boxer Emile Griffith.

Alongside the three Met premieres, four additional new productions will be presented throughout the season: Giordano's Fedora, with soprano Sonya Yoncheva in the title role; Wagner's Lohengrin, starring tenor Piotr BeczaÅ‚a; and two Mozart operas conducted by Nathalie Stutzmann including a cinematic staging of Don Giovanni by Ivo van Hove, and Simon McBurney's production of Die ZauberflÃ¶te, which will raise the orchestra pit to allow interaction with the cast.

Met General Manager Peter Gelb comments, Our 2022-23 Live in HD season picks up where we will have left off at the end of the current season, with more new productions and more Met premieres than in recent decades. Our lessons learned during the two years of the pandemic are that the future of the Met, and of opera, rely upon ceaselessly breaking new and diverse artistic ground. It's our path forward.

Live in HD audiences will also have the chance to see Michael Mayer's celebrated production of Verdi's La Traviata starring soprano Nadine Sierra as Violetta; and the return of two Robert Carsen productions, including Verdi's Falstaff, with baritone Michael Volle singing the title role in his first Verdi opera at the Met, and Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier, with soprano Lise Davidsen and mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as the Marschallin and Octavian. Cinema audiences will also enjoy exclusive behind-the-scenes access, including backstage interviews with artists and more.

The Live in HD season will begin on 22nd October with Cherubini's Medea and continue with Verdi's La Traviata (5th November), Kevin Puts's The Hours (10th December), Giordano's Fedora (14th January), Wagner's Lohengrin (18th March), Verdi's Falstaff (1st April), Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier (15th April), Terence Blanchard's Champion (29th April), Mozart's Don Giovanni (20th May) and Mozart's Die ZauberflÃ¶te (3rd June).