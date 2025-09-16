Meg Chizek's HOW TO GIVE UP ON YOUR DREAMS is Coming to London's Greenwich Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following five-star success and sell out shows at Edinburgh Fringe and New York City Fringe, Meg Chizek's one-woman show How to Give Up on Your Dreams, is heading to London's Greenwich Theatre this 4-8th November.

Walking away isn't always bad, sometimes it's the most powerful thing you can do. Join the laughter, storytelling, and unexpected dance moves in Meg Chizek's hilarious and vulnerable quest to find her purpose in life. As she twirls through rejection, chassés into conformity, and even joins a dance cult - every pirouette leaves her with existential dread, forcing her to answer the ultimate question: what happens when your dreams don't come true?

Meg Chizek is a New York City based comedian, actor, producer and is self-proclaimed to be 'the most charismatic person on this planet,' whose quirky nature and vibrant energy is 'sure to charm the pants off any crowd.' Meg recently performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Knockouts Comedy Festival and has appeared on The Daily Show. She is the producer of The Cat's Meow, a monthly female variety show featured in the New York Times. How To Give Up on Your Dreams sold out audiences at the New York Fringe Festival and Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and is excited to be debuting Off West End at Greenwich Theatre this November. Critics say she 'knows how to work her audience.'