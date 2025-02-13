Matthew Bourne's THE RED SHOES Adds Further UK Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Adventures has announced further tour dates for Matthew Bourne’s double Olivier award-winning, smash hit production of THE RED SHOES which returns for a 2025/26 tour for the first time since its 2020 tour was cut short due to the pandemic.

The Red Shoes will open at Theatre Royal Plymouth from 17 November until 22 November before visiting The Lowry, Salford from 25 November until 29 November, ahead of the previously announced 7-week annual Christmas season at Sadler’s Wells from 2 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, marking New Adventures’ 23rd consecutive Christmas season at the venue. In 2026, The Red Shoes will tour to Nottingham and Southampton, with further tour venues to be announced. Listings information below.

A sell-out before its world premiere season opened in 2016, Matthew Bourne’s triumphant adaptation of the legendary film went on to win Best Entertainment at the 2017 Olivier Awards, with Matthew Bourne winning the award for Best Theatre Choreographer. The show then returned for a national tour in 2019.

A timeless fairytale and Academy Award-winning movie, The Red Shoes has captivated audiences and inspired generations of dancers with its powerful tale of obsession, possession and one girl’s dream to be the greatest dancer in the world. Victoria Page lives to dance but her ambitions become a fierce struggle between the two men who inspire her passion.

Matthew Bourne’s magical double Olivier Award-winning production of the legendary Powell and Pressburger film is set to a score orchestrated by Terry Davies, featuring the mesmerizing music of golden-age Hollywood composer Bernard Herrmann, with sumptuous designs by Lez Brotherston (set and costumes), Paule Constable (lighting) and Paul Groothuis (sound).

Tour Dates

Monday 17 – Saturday 22 November 2025

Theatre Royal Plymouth

Www.theatreroyal.com

On Sale Monday 3 March 2025

Tuesday 25 – Saturday 29 November 2025

The Lowry, Salford

Www.thelowry.com

On Sale Friday 14 February 2025

Tuesday 2 December 2025 – Sunday 18 January 2026

Sadler’s Wells, London

Www.sadlerswells.com

On Sale Now

Tuesday 3 – Saturday 7 February 2026

Theatre Royal, Nottingham

Https://trch.co.uk/

On Sale Friday 21 February 2025

Tuesday 10 – Saturday 14 March 2026

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Www.mayflower.org.uk/

On Sale Thursday 20 February 2025

Further Tour Dates To Be Announced

